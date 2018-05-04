Dozens of people turned away in Gosport voter ID trials

Have your say

Gosport Borough Council turned away 72 potential voters yesterday as they did not have the correct ID at polling stations.

Officials were forced to deny residents the right to vote after they presented the incorrect form of ID or had no form of identification on them at the time.

The council's customer services and electoral services teams were standing by to help any residents with queries about bringing ID to vote. Left to right: Casey, Tash, Liz, Lauren and Zdenek

And while some later returned to the polling station with the accepted documents, 44 were unable to vote.

The borough was one of five authorities – the others being Bromley, Swindon, Watford and Woking – chosen to test the use of ID voting in yesterday’s local elections.

The move is part of a trial being overseen by the government to combat electoral fraud.

Voters were asked to bring one form of photo ID, like a passport or driving licence.

Residents without a photo ID could show two forms of non-photo ID, like a council tax bill and a bank statement.

Michael Lawther, the council’s returning officer overseeing the Gosport trial, thanked voters who did bring their correct ID to the station.

He said: ‘We ran a very extensive publicity campaign to tell people they needed to bring ID, and what types of ID were acceptable.

I would like to thank voters for their co-operation and for helping us with this exercise.’

A total of 20,612 people voted yesterday, with the vast majority of voters bringing the right ID to the polls.

Turnout was 33.29 per cent, an increase on the 31.98 per cent at the last borough election in 2016.