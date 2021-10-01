Minister for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Michael Gove Picture: Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images

The government expects East Hampshire to build 600 homes a year despite 57 per cent of the district being inside the South Downs National Park.

Part of the letter sent by the district council reads: ‘It is extremely important that the flaws associated with the standard method for calculating local housing needs are remedied now.

‘As it stands, areas like East Hampshire cannot easily plan for its future development needs due to the unrealistic numbers associated with the presence of the National Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Much of the East Hampshire district, such as the area around Idsworth, is in the South Downs National Park Picture: Jamie Fielding/Courtesy of South Downs National Park Authority

‘Further guidance is needed on how such strategic policy-making authorities can determine their housing needs.

‘I urge you to address this as a matter of urgency to stop the unwarranted development of large swathes of greenfield land in rural districts such as East Hampshire.’

The council continues to gather evidence to assess potential development sites set out in a document called the Spatial Strategy.

By the spring of 2022, the council is expected to produce a list of sites that will be included in the Local Plan.

Council leader Cllr Richard Millard said: ‘We recognise the fundamental importance of evidence when allocating sites for housing.

‘We are part of the way through that process and there is still a lot of work to do. Each site will be reviewed objectively using the data we will gather.

‘We can’t make promises about which sites will be included in the Local Plan, but we can involve people through consultation and provide the evidence that will help people understand the decisions we take.

‘If the evidence doesn’t support it, it won’t get in the plan.’

The Local Plan helps the council to protect valuable landscapes, communities and combat climate change while setting out what infrastructure is needed to support new homes.

Without a Local Plan, the district would receive speculative applications from developers which could be less sustainable, more damaging to communities and provide little or no infrastructure.

Cllr Angela Glass, EHDC’s Portfolio Holder for Planning, said: ‘We don’t want to fall victim to speculative applications for developments that don’t have the supporting infrastructure.

‘Developers will come forward if we don’t have a Local Plan in place.

‘Our Spatial Strategy is not about finalising the Local Plan. More work is needed on the policies, sites and evidence to underpin the plan’s content, but it is a way of being open and showing the public reasonable alternatives at this moment in time.