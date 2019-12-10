Edwardian tram shelter could be displayed in Portsmouth following restoration

A REMINDER of days gone by could become a permanent feature in the south of Portsmouth as plans are under way to display an historic tram shelter.

Permission is currently being sought to move the Edwardian structure out of storage to the corner of Wickham Street and Queens Street by the Historic Dockyards, following intensive restoration works.

A horse-drawn tram and crew waiting at the Clarence Pier terminus in Southsea in the 1890s

The shelter, which is thought to be at least 100 years old, fell into disrepair after being moved from its original location in Southsea Terrace to the seafront in the 1980s. It was then dismantled by Portsmouth City Council in 2013.

READ MORE: Edwardian beach shelter to be restored to Southsea seafront

David Evans, the council's seafront manager, said: 'The shelter was badly damaged some years ago so we had to dismantle it. It was always subjected to bad weather being on the seafront.

'So when we restored it we were looking for a new home specifically in an area where trams would have run along.

The tram shelter in Clarence Esplanade pictured in 2008. Credit: MICHAEL SCADDAN (083110-PAN22)

'As soon as it has planning permission we can put the tram in a safer, more appropriate environment.'

Other locations for the shelter, such as within the Historic Dockyards, had also been considered.

READ MORE: Southsea beach shelter features in TV ad

Mr Evans added: 'It had to be an area wide enough for the shelter and somewhere it would be seen.'

Trams on Southsea Common

The grade-II listed shelter that is made of cast iron and polycarbonate will stand next to an existing bus shelter opposite the Ship and Castle pub.

Trams last ran in Portsmouth in 1936.

A decision on the planning application for the tram shelter will be made by an officer.