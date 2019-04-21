TWO car parks could be replaced with homes if new plans for a former police station site are given the green light.

Following approval of 18 flats in the disused Southsea police station in Highland Road last year, the same developer has submitted proposals for two sets of four homes in the neighbouring car parks.

Four semi-detached, three-bedroom homes would be built on one car park, which comes off Carpenter Close, with another four terraced houses on a car park to the east of the former station.

Both sites will be provided with parking - there will be nine for the four terraced homes and 13 for the four semi-detached homes, with two disabled spaces.

The station building, which was built in 1932, will not be demolished under the plans. And the car park behind the station will be retained to provide 16 car parking spaces for residents.

But Councillor Luke Stubbs, who represents Eastney ward, said the loss of parking for the eight extra homes would be felt by residents 'It is always a shame to lose parking and the streets in that area are very busy,' he said.

'It is disappointing that the car park behind the station was fenced off for such a long time when it could have been used temporarily while the station was closed.

'It is good that the main building is going to be retained but I am not surprised that there are proposals for additional housing.

'There's pressure to build more and more housing in Portsmouth but that needs to be balanced out against residents' needs and open space.'

Residents have been asked to submit their views on the development to Portsmouth City Council by May 6.

Cllr Stubbs added: 'As a member of the planning committee I always find it useful to read comments from residents about plans. I would encourage people to send in their comments.'

Agent for London-based applicant Martin Finerty, Ian Maylan, said the new-builds would be in-keeping with the area. He said: 'The houses will be render and brick, we are not looking to do anything dramatic.

'We know that Portsmouth has got a bit of a glut of apartments at the moment. So we think these will be much better off as family homes.

'There is more parking than is needed at the moment but there will be visitor spaces included that anyone can use so we will be giving something back to the local community.

'And local authorities have all got their housing targets to hit.'

Nearby resident Lynne Whicker, of Methuen Road, said: 'So long as there is ample parking for these plans I’m okay with it. Parking is bad enough as it is round this way.

'I would just like them to open the alleyway at the police station site. It was a nice short cut to Highland road.'

Southsea police station closed at the end of 2016.