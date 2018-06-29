Elation as Gosport council dedicates £100,000 to building changing places

CAMPAIGNERS are delighted that a push to get disabled changing facilities installed in Gosport has come to fruition.

Gosport Borough Council has approved a motion for £100,000 to be put towards the creation of three ‘changing places’ around the town.

These three changing places will be built at Alver Valley Play Area, the redeveloped waterfront area and at the new Lee-on-the-Solent splash park, which was also given approval by the council at a meeting on Wednesday.

Campaigner Kirtsy-Anne Smillie, 36, said: ‘This will open up a whole new world for disabled people in Gosport.

‘It’s not uncommon for the parents of disabled children to feel as though they are being cut off and are isolated, because there are not many places you can currently go without having to worry about what you’re going to do if the need to change your child at any point.

‘Another huge factor is that these changing places aren’t just designed for children – they can benefit carers for adults with disabilities and the elderly as well – so I think this will have a huge impact.

‘I’m really pleased that the council listened to our concerns and have taken action.’

Chairman of the council’s community board Cllr Graham Burgess said: ‘I am really delighted that this has been given the go-ahead.

‘It makes these places so much more accessible for people and means that everyone will be able to enjoy facilities like the new splash park.’

Leader of Gosport Borough Council, Cllr Mark Hook, said: ‘This is great news for Gosport – we believe in providing everything we can to support our vulnerable residents and this is a huge step forward.

‘It’s important in the future that we build facilities with changing places in mind – we want places in Gosport to be accessible to everyone so that everyone can make the most of what this town has to offer.’