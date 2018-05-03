ELECTION 2018: First results begin to flood in across the Portsmouth area

THE first set of results have been announced.
Gosport Borough Council has revealed its results for it first ward, with Tory Councillor Sean Blackman remaining control of Privett ward, with a majority of 476.
Thousands of people have been casting their votes across the Portsmouth area today.
Ballot boxes have arrived for all areas, with results expected in the early hours.
