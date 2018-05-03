ELECTION 2018: First results come in for Gosport with Tories in control

TORIES have retained control of a Gosport seat as the first set of results begin to filter through.

Sean Blackman has been re-elected to Privett ward with a majority of 476, beating opposition from Labour’s Annelies James, who drummed up 276 votes, and Russell Thomas of the Green Party, who achieved 156.

Catch Line: 180503- Election Gosport'Date: 3-5-2018'Location: Gosport Leisure Centre, Foresrt Way, Gosport'Story: Local election count for Gosport wards - Candidates observe the count - (centre) Peter Chegwyn, Liberal Democrate leader'Picture: Duncan Shepherd PPP-180305-225639006

Full Gosport results

The count for the rest of the wards is taking place in Gosport Leisure Centre tonight, with all candidates now keeping a close eye on the results.

Eighteen of the 34 council seats are up for grabs, with the Conservative and Labour parties fielding a candidate for each seat, while Lib Dems have put forward 11 candidates, five from the Green Party, one UKIP and one Independent candidate.

The first ballot box, for the Rowner and Holbrook ward, arrived just after 10pm.

Catch Line: 180503- Election Gosport'Date: 3-5-2018'Location: Gosport Leisure Centre, Foresrt Way, Gosport'Story: Local election count for Gosport wards - Candidates observe the count Cllr Steve Hammond (Liberal Democrate)(centre left), 'Picture: Duncan Shepherd PPP-180305-224002006

The wards to keep a close eye on tonight are Brockhurst, Leesland and the Town ward.

Brockhurst sees five parties slogging it out for a seat, with Liberal Democrat Austin Hicks hoping to keep hold of his seat.

There are two seats up for grabs in Leesland, with parties looking to dethrone Lib Dem boss Peter Chegwyn – one of the oldest councillors in the borough.

Mr Chegwyn said: ‘I’m feeling confident.

Catch Line: 180503- Election Gosport'Date: 3-5-2018'Location: Gosport Leisure Centre, Foresrt Way, Gosport'Story: Local election count for Gosport wards - 'Picture: Duncan Shepherd PPP-180305-230223006

‘We’ve fought a positive campaign and are hoping to gain some seats from both the Conservatives and Labour.

‘We have high hopes for a lot of these wards tonight.’

Leader of the Conservative Party, Cllr Mark Hook, said: ‘All elections are difficult but overall I think we will retain control of the council.

‘There’s about half a dozen wards that we should retain quite comfortably and I’m confident we will make it to the magic number for a majority.’

Finally, the Town ward sees the leader of the Gosport Labour Party, June Cully, going head-to-head with Conservative candidate and former police sergeant Lesley Meenaghan.

Ms Cully said: ‘I’m cautiously optimistic - it has been a close fight.

‘I know Lesley from her time in the police so it will been interesting to see what impact that will have.

‘At the end of the day, you can only stand on your record.’

This is the first year that voter ID has been required for local elections; it is unknown if this will affect the turnout in any way.

Labour Party leader June Cully says that a few people have been turned away for not having sufficient ID.

She said: ‘I know of half a dozen people who have been turned away for not having the right ID - including an 88-year-old woman.

‘It is a real worry, but because there has been a lot of advertisement most people have turned up with ID.’

But Cllr Mark Hook claims that the pilot scheme has been a success in the town.

He said: ‘Photo ID was talked about a great deal when I went round to quite a few of the polling stations.

‘Interestingly there was more people in favour of it than we’re speaking against it, because it safeguards your vote.’