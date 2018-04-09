ELECTION 2018: Full list of candidates for Fareham Borough Council election

Have your say

PROSPECTIVE councillors vying for election glory in Fareham have been revealed.

Fareham Borough Council today unveiled all the candidates standing for election in May.

West Street, in Fareham. PHOTO:: Melanie Leininger

The town is set to hit the polls in less than a month, on May 3.

Here is the full list of those standing for election this year:

Fareham East: Adam Arnold (Labour), Tom Davies (Conservative), Sean Evans (Liberal Democrat).

Fareham North: Pamela Bryant (Conservative), Emma Copeland (Labour), Joe Dalby (Liberal Democrat), David Harrison (Green Party).

Fareham North West: Peter Davies (Conservative), Benjamin Powell (Liberal Democrat), Matthew Randall (Labour), David Whittingham (Independent).

Fareham South: Geoff Fazackarley (Conservative), Nick Lyle (Green Party), James Palmer (Liberal Democrat), Richard Ryan (Labour).

Fareham West: Leslie Keeble (Conservative), Paul King (Labour), Rowena Palmer (Liberal Democrat).

Hill Head: Alex Brims (Liberal Democrat), Steve Dugan (Conservative), Kevin Kearslake (Labour).

Locks Heath: Susan Bayford (Conservative), Peter Davison (Liberal Democrat), Nicholas Knight (Labour).

Park Gate: Ian Bastable (Conservative), James Carr (Labour).

Portchester East: Gerry Kelly (Liberal Democrat), Andrew Mooney (Labour), Roger Price (Liberal Democrat), Leslie Ricketts (Labour), Hugh Sach (Conservative), Callum Wright (Conservative).

Portchester West: Susan Bell (Conservative), Jean Kelly (Liberal Democrat), James Webb (Labour Party).

Sarisbury: Sophie Foster-Reed (Liberal Democrat), Melanie Lunn (Labour), Sean Woodward (Conservative).

Stubbington: Andy Annear (Ukip), Lindsay Brown (Labour), Jim Forrest (Liberal Democrat), Pal Hayre (Conservative).

Titchfield: Connie Hockley (Conservative), Michael Prior (Labour), Gillian Underwood (Liberal Democrat).

Titchfield Common: Jack Englefield (Independent), Antony Ferraro (Labour), Karen Healey (Conservative).

Warsash: Guy Benson (Liberal Democrat), Trevor Cartwright (Conservative) Nicola Moore (Labour).