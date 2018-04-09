ELECTION 2018: Full list of candidates for Havant Borough Council election

Have your say

THE names have been revealed of the 52 candidates who will be battling it out in the Havant Borough Council local election next month.

The revelation comes just weeks before residents hit the polls to vote in the May 3 political contest.



A full list of candidates standing for election this year is as follows:

Barncroft: Pamela Crellin (Conservative), Philip Pearson (Labour), Alun Williams (Liberal Democrat).

Battins: Dave Collins (Conservative), Jo Lowe (Liberal Democrat), Phil Munday (Labour).

Bedhampton: Sheree Earnshaw (Labour), Philippa Gray (Liberal Democrat), Gary Robinson (Conservative).

Bondfields: Michael Bolt (Liberal Democrat), Munazza Faiz (Labour), Alex Rennie (Conservative).

Cowplain: Tony Briggs (Conservative), Bruce Holman (Green Party), Lisa Jackson (Liberal Democrat), Jay Kelly (Labour Party).

Emsworth: Steve Bilbe (Labour), Richard Kennett (Conservative), Chris Maple (Liberal Democrat).

Hart Plain: Prad Bains (Conservative), Hilary Bolt (Liberal Democrat), John Colman (Green Party), Howard Sherlock (Labour).

Hayling East: Suzette Gray (Liberal Democrat), Peter Oliver (Labour), Natasha Parker (Green Party), John Perry (Ukip), Rosy Raines (Conservative).

Hayling West: Tricia Farnham (Ukip), Wilf Forrow (Liberal Democrat), Paul Gray (Liberal Democrat), Ian Heaphy (Labour), Jack Mealy (Labour), Issy Scott (Conservative), Michael Wilson (Conservative).

Purbrook: Rosie Blackburn (Green Party), Adam Christie (Conservative), Simon Hagan (Labour), Antonia Harrison (Liberal Democrat).

St Faiths: Jackie Branson (Conservative), Jane Briggs (Liberal Democrat), Simon Cattermole (Labour), Richard Lanchester (Green Party).

Stakes: Ann Bazley (Liberal Democrat), Lorraine Brown (Labour Party), Sarah Milne (Conservative).

Warren Park: Ann Brown (Liberal Democrat), Beryl Francis (Labour), Curtis Stanfield (Conservative), Graham Stouse (Ukip).

Waterloo: John Pratley (Liberal Democrat), Michael Sceal (Conservative).