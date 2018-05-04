ELECTION 2018: Full results for Fareham

Have your say

HERE are the full results of all the wards in Fareham in this year’s local election.

Election Fareham''The count begins''Picture Credit: Keith Woodland 180503

Fareham East

Winning candidate: Tom Davies (Con)- 1,150

Second place: Sean Evans (Lib Dem)- 790

Third: Adam Edward (Lab) - 367

Con gain

Majority: 360 Turnout: 39%

Fareham North

Winning candidate: Pamela Bryant (Con) - 1349

Second place: Joe Dalby (Lib Dem) - 316

Third: Emma Copeland (Lab) - 291

Fourth: David Harrison (Green) - 181

Con held

Majority: 1,033 Turnout: 38%

Fareham North West

Winning candidate: Peter Davies (Con) - 1026

Second place: Matthew Randall (Lab)- 317

Third: David Whittingham (Indep) - 197

Fourth: Benjamin Powell (Lib Dem) - 146

Con hold

Majority: 709 Turnout: 31%

Fareham South

Winning candidate: Geoff Fazackarley (Con) - 924

Second place: Richard Ryan (Lab) - 439

Third: James Palmer (Lib Dem) - 177

Fourth: Nick Lyle (Green) - 130

Con hold

Majority: 485 Turnout: 31 %

Fareham West

Winning candidate: Leslie Keeble (Con) - 1,659

Second place: Paul King (Lab) - 321

Third: Rowena Palmer (Lib Dem) - 280

Con hold

Majority: 1,338 Turnout: 42 %

Hill Head

Winning candidate:Steve Dugan (Con) - 1,463

Second place: Alex Brims (Lib Dem) - 1,072

Third: Kevin Kearslake (Lab) - 164

Con hold

Majority: 391 Turnout: 45 %

Locks Heath

Winning candidate:Susan Bayford (Con) - 1,581

Second place: Nicholas Knight (Lab) - 312

Third: Peter Davison (Lib Dem) - 264

Con hold

Majority: 1,269 Turnout: 38 %

Park Gate

Winning candidate:Ian Bastable (Con) - 1,364

Second place: James Carr (Lab) - 617

Con hold

Majority: 747 Turnout: 28%

Portchester East (two councillors elected)

Winning candidate:Roger Price (Lib Dem) - 2,011

Second place: Gerry Kelly (Lib Dem) - 1,791

Third: Hugh Sach (Con) - 979

Fourth: Callum Wright (Con) - 783

Fifth: Leslie Ricketts (Lab) - 338

Sixth: Andrew Mooney (Lab) - 329

Majority: 220

Lib Dem Hold / Gain

Turnout: 37%

Portchester West

Winning candidate:Susan Bell (Con) - 1,073

Second place:Jean Kelly (Lib Dem) - 900

Third: James Webb (Lab) - 185

Con hold

Majority: 173 Turnout: 39%

Sarisbury

Winning candidate:Sean Woodward (Con) - 1,481

Second place:Sophie Foster-Reed (Lib Dem) - 322

Third: Melanie Lunn (Lab) - 259

Con hold

Majority: 1,159 Turnout: 35%

Stubbington

Winning candidate:Jim Forrest (Lib Dem) - 1,398

Second place: Pal Hayre (Con) - 906

Third: Lindsay Brown (Lab) - 91

Fourth: Andy Annear (UKIP) - 71

Lib Dem hold

Majority: 492 Turnout: 45%

Titchfield

Winning candidate:Connie Hockley (Con) - 1,475

Second place:Gillian Underwood (Lib Dem) - 324

Third: Michael Prior (Lab) - 304

Con hold

Majority: 1,151 Turnout: 36%

Titchfield Common

Winning candidate: Jack Englefield (Indp) - 1,054

Second place: Karen Healey(Lib Dem) - 782

Third: Antony Ferraro (Lab) - 201

Indp hold

Majority: 272 Turnout: 34%

Warsash

Winning candidate:Trevor Cartwright (Con) - 1,634

Second place: Guy Benson(Lib Dem) - 456

Third: Nicola Solic (Lab) - 125

Con hold

Majority: 1,178 Turnout: 41%