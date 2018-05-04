ELECTION 2018: Full results for Fareham

HERE are the full results of all the wards in Fareham in this year’s local election.
Fareham East
Winning candidate: Tom Davies (Con)- 1,150
Second place: Sean Evans (Lib Dem)- 790
Third: Adam Edward (Lab) - 367
Con gain
Majority: 360 Turnout: 39%
Fareham North
Winning candidate: Pamela Bryant (Con) - 1349
Second place: Joe Dalby (Lib Dem) - 316
Third: Emma Copeland (Lab) - 291
Fourth: David Harrison (Green) - 181
Con held
Majority: 1,033 Turnout: 38%
Fareham North West
Winning candidate: Peter Davies (Con) - 1026
Second place: Matthew Randall (Lab)- 317
Third: David Whittingham (Indep) - 197
Fourth: Benjamin Powell (Lib Dem) - 146
Con hold
Majority: 709 Turnout: 31%
Fareham South
Winning candidate: Geoff Fazackarley (Con) - 924
Second place: Richard Ryan (Lab) - 439
Third: James Palmer (Lib Dem) - 177
Fourth: Nick Lyle (Green) - 130
Con hold
Majority: 485 Turnout: 31 %
Fareham West
Winning candidate: Leslie Keeble (Con) - 1,659
Second place: Paul King (Lab) - 321
Third: Rowena Palmer (Lib Dem) - 280
Con hold
Majority: 1,338 Turnout: 42 %
Hill Head
Winning candidate:Steve Dugan (Con) - 1,463
Second place: Alex Brims (Lib Dem) - 1,072
Third: Kevin Kearslake (Lab) - 164
Con hold
Majority: 391 Turnout: 45 %
Locks Heath
Winning candidate:Susan Bayford (Con) - 1,581
Second place: Nicholas Knight (Lab) - 312
Third: Peter Davison (Lib Dem) - 264
Con hold
Majority: 1,269 Turnout: 38 %
Park Gate
Winning candidate:Ian Bastable (Con) - 1,364
Second place: James Carr (Lab) - 617
Con hold
Majority: 747 Turnout: 28%
Portchester East (two councillors elected)
Winning candidate:Roger Price (Lib Dem) - 2,011
Second place: Gerry Kelly (Lib Dem) - 1,791
Third: Hugh Sach (Con) - 979
Fourth: Callum Wright (Con) - 783
Fifth: Leslie Ricketts (Lab) - 338
Sixth: Andrew Mooney (Lab) - 329
Majority: 220
Lib Dem Hold / Gain
Turnout: 37%
Portchester West
Winning candidate:Susan Bell (Con) - 1,073
Second place:Jean Kelly (Lib Dem) - 900
Third: James Webb (Lab) - 185
Con hold
Majority: 173 Turnout: 39%
Sarisbury
Winning candidate:Sean Woodward (Con) - 1,481
Second place:Sophie Foster-Reed (Lib Dem) - 322
Third: Melanie Lunn (Lab) - 259
Con hold
Majority: 1,159 Turnout: 35%
Stubbington
Winning candidate:Jim Forrest (Lib Dem) - 1,398
Second place: Pal Hayre (Con) - 906
Third: Lindsay Brown (Lab) - 91
Fourth: Andy Annear (UKIP) - 71
Lib Dem hold
Majority: 492 Turnout: 45%
Titchfield
Winning candidate:Connie Hockley (Con) - 1,475
Second place:Gillian Underwood (Lib Dem) - 324
Third: Michael Prior (Lab) - 304
Con hold
Majority: 1,151 Turnout: 36%
Titchfield Common
Winning candidate: Jack Englefield (Indp) - 1,054
Second place: Karen Healey(Lib Dem) - 782
Third: Antony Ferraro (Lab) - 201
Indp hold
Majority: 272 Turnout: 34%
Warsash
Winning candidate:Trevor Cartwright (Con) - 1,634
Second place: Guy Benson(Lib Dem) - 456
Third: Nicola Solic (Lab) - 125
Con hold
Majority: 1,178 Turnout: 41%