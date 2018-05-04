ELECTION 2018: Full results for Gosport

HERE are the full results for the Gosport Borough Council election.
_____
Alverstoke
Kevin Casey (Con) 1,145
Jonathan Eaton (Lab) 308
Con hold
Majority: 837 Turnout: 41.8%
Anglesey
Alan Scard (Con) 1,011
Paul Noakes (Lab) 327
Con hold
Majority: 684 Turnout: 45.40%
Bridgemary North
Martin Pepper (Lib Dem) 6,990
Peter Batty (Con) 5,500
Alan Durrant (Lab) 1,200
Lib Dem gain
Majority: 296 Turnout: 30.76%
Bridgemary South
Linda Batty (Con) 445
James Fox (Lab) 300
Stephen Marshall (Lib Dem) 284
Con hold
Majority: 145 Turnout: 28.85%
Christchurch
Julie Westerby (Lib Dem) 575
Wayne Ronayne (Con) 403
Chris Percival (Lab) 285
Lib Dem gain
Majority: 172 Turnout: 53.24%
Elson
Susan Ballard (Lib Dem) 703
Craig Hazel (Con) 304
Alan Neville (Ind) 77
Fourth (Lab) 59
Lib Dem hold
Majority: 399 Turnout: 32.62%
Forton
Clive Foster-Reed (Lib Dem) 411
Gary Walker (Con) 254
Daniel Smith (Labour) 180
Monica Cassidy (Green) 40
Lib Dem hold
Majority: 157 Turnout: 26.67%
Grange
Tony Jessop (Con) 455
Hetty Olivant (Lab) 198
Maralynne Pyle (Lib Dem) 93
Con hold
Majority: 287 Turnout: 19.79%
Hardway
James Hutchinson (Lib Dem) 718
Roger Allen (Con) 522
Philip Smith (Lab) 142
Lib Dem gain
Majority: 196 Turnout: 32.75%
Leesland
Peter Chegwyn (Lib Dem) 544
David Herridge (Lib Dem) 439
Rebecca Stares (Con) 370
Natasha Hook (Con) 336
Sam Pollard (Green) 222
Alison Mandrill (Labour) 151
Charis Noakes (Labour) 119
David Sekules (Green) 106
Lib Dem hold
Majority: 276 Turnout: 33.48%
Lee East
Piers Bateman (Con) 1,133
Caroline Osborne (Lab) 433
Con hold
Majority: 690 Turnout: 35.04%
Lee West
Chris Carter (Con) 1,147
Jill Whitcher (Lab) 344
Con hold
Majority: 803 Turnout: 44.20%
Peel Common
Lynn Hook (Con) 883
Martyn Davis (Lab) 299
Con hold
Majority: 584 Turnout: 35.59%
Privett ward
Sean Blackman (Con) 752
Annelies James (Lab) 276
Russell Thomas (Green) 156
Con hold
Majority: 476 Turnout: 36.36%
Rowner and Holbrook
Murray Johnston (Lib Dem) 356
Patrick Bergin (Con) 349
Timothy Ryan (Lab) 1,200
Lib Dem gain
Majority: 7 Turnout: 25.30%
Town
June Cully (Lab) 814
Lesley Meenaghan (Con) 511
Lab hold
Majority: 303 Turnout: 35.17%