ELECTION 2018: Full results for Gosport

HERE are the full results for the Gosport Borough Council election.

Alverstoke

Kevin Casey (Con) 1,145

Jonathan Eaton (Lab) 308

Con hold

Majority: 837 Turnout: 41.8%

Anglesey

Alan Scard (Con) 1,011

Paul Noakes (Lab) 327

Con hold

Majority: 684 Turnout: 45.40%

Bridgemary North

Martin Pepper (Lib Dem) 6,990

Peter Batty (Con) 5,500

Alan Durrant (Lab) 1,200

Lib Dem gain

Majority: 296 Turnout: 30.76%

Bridgemary South

Linda Batty (Con) 445

James Fox (Lab) 300

Stephen Marshall (Lib Dem) 284

Con hold

Majority: 145 Turnout: 28.85%

Christchurch

Julie Westerby (Lib Dem) 575

Wayne Ronayne (Con) 403

Chris Percival (Lab) 285

Lib Dem gain

Majority: 172 Turnout: 53.24%

Elson

Susan Ballard (Lib Dem) 703

Craig Hazel (Con) 304

Alan Neville (Ind) 77

Fourth (Lab) 59

Lib Dem hold

Majority: 399 Turnout: 32.62%

Forton

Clive Foster-Reed (Lib Dem) 411

Gary Walker (Con) 254

Daniel Smith (Labour) 180

Monica Cassidy (Green) 40

Lib Dem hold

Majority: 157 Turnout: 26.67%

Grange

Tony Jessop (Con) 455

Hetty Olivant (Lab) 198

Maralynne Pyle (Lib Dem) 93

Con hold

Majority: 287 Turnout: 19.79%

Hardway

James Hutchinson (Lib Dem) 718

Roger Allen (Con) 522

Philip Smith (Lab) 142

Lib Dem gain

Majority: 196 Turnout: 32.75%

Leesland

Peter Chegwyn (Lib Dem) 544

David Herridge (Lib Dem) 439

Rebecca Stares (Con) 370

Natasha Hook (Con) 336

Sam Pollard (Green) 222

Alison Mandrill (Labour) 151

Charis Noakes (Labour) 119

David Sekules (Green) 106

Lib Dem hold

Majority: 276 Turnout: 33.48%

Lee East

Piers Bateman (Con) 1,133

Caroline Osborne (Lab) 433

Con hold

Majority: 690 Turnout: 35.04%

Lee West

Chris Carter (Con) 1,147

Jill Whitcher (Lab) 344

Con hold

Majority: 803 Turnout: 44.20%

Peel Common

Lynn Hook (Con) 883

Martyn Davis (Lab) 299

Con hold

Majority: 584 Turnout: 35.59%

Privett ward

Sean Blackman (Con) 752

Annelies James (Lab) 276

Russell Thomas (Green) 156

Con hold

Majority: 476 Turnout: 36.36%

Rowner and Holbrook

Murray Johnston (Lib Dem) 356

Patrick Bergin (Con) 349

Timothy Ryan (Lab) 1,200

Lib Dem gain

Majority: 7 Turnout: 25.30%

Town

June Cully (Lab) 814

Lesley Meenaghan (Con) 511

Lab hold

Majority: 303 Turnout: 35.17%