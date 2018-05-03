ELECTION 2018: Tories make gains as results for Fareham are announced

Have your say

TORIES have made early gains as the first results for the local election in Fareham begin to trickle through.

Conservative Geoff Fazackarley has gained control of Fareham South with an overwhelming majority of 485, with 924 votes – more than double his nearest rival.

Election Fareham''The count begins''Picture Credit: Keith Woodland 180503

Full Fareham results

Tensions are still high as the count continues.

Speaking earlier this evening, the council’s current leader, Councillor Sean Woodward said he was confident in keep control of Fareham

He said: ‘I think we will keep the council this evening.

Richard Ryan, Labour, Fareham South in discussion. ''Picture: Keith Woodland 180503

‘I met many lovely people at the polling stations today and it is great people got out to vote.’

The Tory leader wants to carry on tackling prominent issues in the borough.

Cllr Woodward said: ‘Housing is a big issue for this council and things associated with that including rough sleeping.

‘We have also brought 600 jobs to Daedalus and we have set a target of 3,500 in 20 years and we want to continue with that.’

Richard Ryan, Labour, Fareham South looks on as the count proceeds.''Picture Credit: Keith Woodland 180503

Many of the candidates vying for election have arrived at the count held in Ferneham Hall this evening.

Current opposition leader Roger Price believes the Liberal Democrats could make inroads to the council this evening.

He said: ‘It is mathematically impossible to take Fareham council this evening but I believe we can make significant inroads and I think we are going to gain more seats.

‘We disagree with the borough plan and with more of us in the council we would be able to make more of a difference.’

Cllr Price thinks the Lib Dems could take the council in two years.