ELECTION 2018: Waiting game begins as Portsmouth political leaders vie for control

POLITICAL parties are eagerly awaiting election results that could see a shift in power at Portsmouth City Council.

The outcome of this year’s election promises to be an exciting one with all parties having fought hard campaigns.

03/05/2018 ''The Portsmouth local election count held inside the Guildhall, Portsmouth.Gerald Vernon Jackson. 'Picture Ian Hargreaves (180470-1) PPP-180305-225603006

With no majority the council is currently run by a Conservative administration. However, just a couple of seats could change this dramatically.

If the Tories hold all of their seats that are up for grabs but gain two new ones this would give them a strong majority and a lot more power.

Council leader Cllr Donna Jones was hopeful for this result. She said: ‘After four years of strong leadership in Portsmouth we are hoping for a majority. That means we have to defend the seats we currently have and gain two new ones. We are hoping to win seats in Baffins and Paulsgrove where we have two excellent candidates in Jo Hooper and Terry Norton.’

She added: ‘If we don’t win these seats then tomorrow is the start of the new campaign and we will get on with providing our green pledge to the city.’

03/05/2018 ''The Portsmouth local election count held inside the Guildhall, Portsmouth. Donna Jones. 'Picture Ian Hargreaves (180470-1) PPP-180305-225551006

MP for Portsmouth South and councillor for Charles Dickens ward, Stephen Morgan, hoped to see more Labour seats on the council. He said: ‘I am not a betting man but I would like to think we will do well. We have had a really positive response on doorsteps across the whole of the city.

‘We have a positive plan for Portsmouth that’s been well received. We want to be able to give young people the best support possible as well as tackle issues such as rough sleeping, waste, air pollution and recycling rates.’

He believed that the resignation of Charles Dickens candidate Claire Udy from the Labour party wouldn’t impact on the results: ‘We’ve not seen any evidence of what has happened affecting Labour voters in other wards.’

Lib Dem leader Gerald Vernon-Jackson was positive that his party would hold their three seats that were being contested. He said: ‘After the kicking we got one year ago I think the aim is to hold the seats we have got. We know how each ward voted in the general election last year.

03/05/2018 ''The Portsmouth local election count held inside the Guildhall, Portsmouth. Stephen Morgan MP. 'Picture Ian Hargreaves (180470-1) PPP-180305-225615006

‘The party isn’t really happy with some of the decisions made by the Conservatives. The council needs to remember it is not just a business, it is about looking after the people. The council’s job is to listen to the views of the people not to tell them they’re wrong.

He believed the Labour party might see a lot of votes and named Fratton, Central Southsea, St Thomas, St Jude and Charles Dickens as wards to watch. He added: ‘Tonight I expect Labour to defend their seats. They’ve fought a hard campaign.’

Votes are currently being counted with results expected in the early hours of the morning.