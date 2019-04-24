ON May 2 elections take place for Havant Borough Council and Portsmouth City Council.

Polling stations will be open across these areas from 7am-10pm with many of these stations will be based at schools

Below is a list to show which schools will be affected on election day. Some are fully shut, and some are staying open but will see rooms closed off for use as polling stations.

Schools closed to be used as polling stations:

Havant

Queens Inclosure Primary School, Cornelius Drive

Woodcroft Primary School, Woodcroft Lane

Portsmouth

Court Lane Infant School, Hilary Avenue

Court Lane Junior School, Hilary Avenue

Meon Junior School, Shelford Road

Moorings Way Infant School, Moorings Way

Schools that are being used as polling stations but are remaining open:

Havant

Barncroft Primary School, Park Lane

Crookhorn College, Stakes Hill Road

Emsworth Primary School, Victoria Road

Mill Hill Primary School, Mill Road

Portsmouth

Castle View Academy, Allaway Avenue

Cottage Grove Primary School, Chivers Close

Fernhurst Junior School, Francis Avenue

Isambard Brunel Junior School, Wymering Road

Lyndhurst Academy, Crofton Road

Milton Park Primary School, Eastney Road

Newbridge Junior School, New Road

Penhale Infant School, Lincoln Road

Solent Infant School, Evelegh Road

Stamshaw Infant School, North End Avenue