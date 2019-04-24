ON May 2 elections take place for Havant Borough Council and Portsmouth City Council.
Polling stations will be open across these areas from 7am-10pm with many of these stations will be based at schools
Below is a list to show which schools will be affected on election day. Some are fully shut, and some are staying open but will see rooms closed off for use as polling stations.
Schools closed to be used as polling stations:
Havant
Queens Inclosure Primary School, Cornelius Drive
Woodcroft Primary School, Woodcroft Lane
Portsmouth
Court Lane Infant School, Hilary Avenue
Court Lane Junior School, Hilary Avenue
Meon Junior School, Shelford Road
Moorings Way Infant School, Moorings Way
Schools that are being used as polling stations but are remaining open:
Havant
Barncroft Primary School, Park Lane
Crookhorn College, Stakes Hill Road
Emsworth Primary School, Victoria Road
Mill Hill Primary School, Mill Road
Portsmouth
Castle View Academy, Allaway Avenue
Cottage Grove Primary School, Chivers Close
Fernhurst Junior School, Francis Avenue
Isambard Brunel Junior School, Wymering Road
Lyndhurst Academy, Crofton Road
Milton Park Primary School, Eastney Road
Newbridge Junior School, New Road
Penhale Infant School, Lincoln Road
Solent Infant School, Evelegh Road
Stamshaw Infant School, North End Avenue