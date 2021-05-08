Well-known councillor and deputy leader of the Liberal Democrat party, Steve Pitt, has lost his seat in Central Southsea to Charlotte Gerada from the Labour group by a margin of 129 votes.

This throws future leadership of the group into doubt as it was thought leader Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson would be passing on the reins to Mr Pitt after the election.

Mr Pitt declined to comment following the result.

Winning candidate for Central Southsea, Labour's Charlotte Gerada Picture: Fiona Callingham

But Ms Gerada, she 'couldn't wait to get stuck in and support such a wonderful community in Central Southsea.'

And in Eastney and Craneswater former cabinet member for health, Matt Winnington, lost his seat to Tory John Smith by 362 votes.

In the other four wards announced this morning parties have all held on to their seats.

Winning candidate for Cosham and Wymering Tory Matt Atkins Picture: Fiona Callingham

In Baffins Lib Dem councillor Darren Sanders won for a third time.

And in both Cosham and Copnor the Conservative party held their seats.

There was also a Labour hold in Charles Dickens ward as Kirsty Mellor won by 470 votes. She is replacing Stephen Morgan, who is also MP for Portsmouth South.

RESULTS

Tory victor in Copnor Lewis Gosling Picture: Fiona Callingham

Baffins

Darren Sanders (Lib Dem) 1,737

Tom Collins (Con) 1,066

Jason Christopher (Lab) 640

Portsmouth Guildhall Picture: Fiona Callingham

Bob Simmonds (Green) 246

Turnout 33.1 per cent

Majority 671

Lib Dem hold

Central Southsea

Charlotte Gerada (Lab) 1,740

Steve Pitt (Lib Dem) 1,611

Charles Douglas (Con) 570

Tamara Groen (Green) 191

Turnout 34.4 per cent

Lab gain

Majority 129

Charles Dickens

Kirsty Mellor (Lab) 1,183

Renu Raj (Con) 713

Yahiya Chowdhury (Lib Dem) 600

Chris Pickett (Trade Unionist and Socialist Party) 97

Turnout 19.3 per cent

Lab hold

Majority 470

Copnor

Lewis Gosling (Con) 1,636

Mary Vallely (Lab) 805

Tim Sheerman-Chase (Green) 326

Bobby Tera (Lib Dem) 307

Turnout 31.6 per cent

Majority 831

Con hold

Cosham

Matthew Atkins (Con) 1,668

Asghar Shah (Lab) 1,252

David Fuller (Lib Dem) 333

Mike Jerome (Ind) 103

Veronika Wagner (National Health Action Party) 100

Turnout 33.78 per cent

Con hold

Drayton and Farlington

Ryan Brent (Con) 2,707

David Simpson (Lab) 776

Duncan Garland (Lib Dem) 475

Turnout 38.2 per cent

Majority 2,001

Con hold

Eastney and Craneswater

John Smith (Con) 1,654

Matthew Winnington (Lib Dem) 1,292

Craig Withey (Lab) 1,139

Menno Groen (Green) 289

Turnout 45 per cent

Con gain

Majority 362

Fr atto n

Stuart Brown (Lib Dem) 1,029

Nikki Coles (Lab) 977

Paul Sweeney (Con) 712

Ken Hawkins (Green) 154

Joey Smith (Workers Party of Britain) 49

Turnout 27.6 per cent

Majority 52

Lib Dem hold

Hilsea

Daniel Wemyss (Con) 1,763

Julian Lewis (Lab) 783

Peter Williams (Lib Dem) 265

Emma Murphy (Green) 217

Turnout 29.7 per cent

Majority 989

Con hold

Milton

Kimberly Barrett (Lib Dem) 1,471

Paula Savage (Lab) 1,251

Jack Smith (Con) 901

Sarah Gilbert (Green) 283

Turnout 37 per cent

Majority 220

Lib Dem hold

Nelson

Leo Madden (Lib Dem) 1,097

David Cairns (Con) 781

Georgia Hancock (Lab) 495

Duncan Robinson (Green) 145

Turnout 24.3 per cent

Majority 316

Lib Dem hold

Paulsgrove

George Madgwick (Ind) 1,684

Tony Hewitt (Con) 1,269

Mark Farwell (Lab) 397

George Brown (Lib Dem) 81

Turnout 33.7 per cent

Majority 415

Ind hold

St Jude

Hugh Mason (Lib Dem) 1,287

Raj Ghosh (Lab) 1,194

Stephen Gorys (Con) 847

Ian McCulloch (Green) 283

Turnout 38.6 per cent

Majority 93

Lib Dem hold

St Thomas

Ian Holder (Lib Dem) 1,428

Alicia Denney (Con) 943

Rebecca Ozaniec (Lab) 760

Elliott Lee (Green) 237

Turnout 30.4 per cent

Majority 485