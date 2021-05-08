Election 2021: Portsmouth City Council results and reaction
RESULTS so far in Portsmouth are showing it could be anyone's game with a couple of shock outcomes.
Well-known councillor and deputy leader of the Liberal Democrat party, Steve Pitt, has lost his seat in Central Southsea to Charlotte Gerada from the Labour group by a margin of 129 votes.
This throws future leadership of the group into doubt as it was thought leader Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson would be passing on the reins to Mr Pitt after the election.
Mr Pitt declined to comment following the result.
But Ms Gerada, she 'couldn't wait to get stuck in and support such a wonderful community in Central Southsea.'
And in Eastney and Craneswater former cabinet member for health, Matt Winnington, lost his seat to Tory John Smith by 362 votes.
In the other four wards announced this morning parties have all held on to their seats.
In Baffins Lib Dem councillor Darren Sanders won for a third time.
And in both Cosham and Copnor the Conservative party held their seats.
There was also a Labour hold in Charles Dickens ward as Kirsty Mellor won by 470 votes. She is replacing Stephen Morgan, who is also MP for Portsmouth South.
RESULTS
Baffins
Darren Sanders (Lib Dem) 1,737
Tom Collins (Con) 1,066
Jason Christopher (Lab) 640
Bob Simmonds (Green) 246
Turnout 33.1 per cent
Majority 671
Lib Dem hold
Central Southsea
Charlotte Gerada (Lab) 1,740
Steve Pitt (Lib Dem) 1,611
Charles Douglas (Con) 570
Tamara Groen (Green) 191
Turnout 34.4 per cent
Lab gain
Majority 129
Charles Dickens
Kirsty Mellor (Lab) 1,183
Renu Raj (Con) 713
Yahiya Chowdhury (Lib Dem) 600
Chris Pickett (Trade Unionist and Socialist Party) 97
Turnout 19.3 per cent
Lab hold
Majority 470
Copnor
Lewis Gosling (Con) 1,636
Mary Vallely (Lab) 805
Tim Sheerman-Chase (Green) 326
Bobby Tera (Lib Dem) 307
Turnout 31.6 per cent
Majority 831
Con hold
Cosham
Matthew Atkins (Con) 1,668
Asghar Shah (Lab) 1,252
David Fuller (Lib Dem) 333
Mike Jerome (Ind) 103
Veronika Wagner (National Health Action Party) 100
Turnout 33.78 per cent
Con hold
Drayton and Farlington
Ryan Brent (Con) 2,707
David Simpson (Lab) 776
Duncan Garland (Lib Dem) 475
Turnout 38.2 per cent
Majority 2,001
Con hold
Eastney and Craneswater
John Smith (Con) 1,654
Matthew Winnington (Lib Dem) 1,292
Craig Withey (Lab) 1,139
Menno Groen (Green) 289
Turnout 45 per cent
Con gain
Majority 362
Fr atto n
Stuart Brown (Lib Dem) 1,029
Nikki Coles (Lab) 977
Paul Sweeney (Con) 712
Ken Hawkins (Green) 154
Joey Smith (Workers Party of Britain) 49
Turnout 27.6 per cent
Majority 52
Lib Dem hold
Hilsea
Daniel Wemyss (Con) 1,763
Julian Lewis (Lab) 783
Peter Williams (Lib Dem) 265
Emma Murphy (Green) 217
Turnout 29.7 per cent
Majority 989
Con hold
Milton
Kimberly Barrett (Lib Dem) 1,471
Paula Savage (Lab) 1,251
Jack Smith (Con) 901
Sarah Gilbert (Green) 283
Turnout 37 per cent
Majority 220
Lib Dem hold
Nelson
Leo Madden (Lib Dem) 1,097
David Cairns (Con) 781
Georgia Hancock (Lab) 495
Duncan Robinson (Green) 145
Turnout 24.3 per cent
Majority 316
Lib Dem hold
Paulsgrove
George Madgwick (Ind) 1,684
Tony Hewitt (Con) 1,269
Mark Farwell (Lab) 397
George Brown (Lib Dem) 81
Turnout 33.7 per cent
Majority 415
Ind hold
St Jude
Hugh Mason (Lib Dem) 1,287
Raj Ghosh (Lab) 1,194
Stephen Gorys (Con) 847
Ian McCulloch (Green) 283
Turnout 38.6 per cent
Majority 93
Lib Dem hold
St Thomas
Ian Holder (Lib Dem) 1,428
Alicia Denney (Con) 943
Rebecca Ozaniec (Lab) 760
Elliott Lee (Green) 237
Turnout 30.4 per cent
Majority 485
Lib Dem hold