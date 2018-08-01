Electoral Commission satisfied with Gosport’s voter ID trial

THE trial of voter ID in Gosport's local elections earlier this year were a success, according to the Electoral Commission.

The watchdog says it is satisfied with the trial of voter ID back in May, with 91 per cent of the borough’s voters saying that they were aware of the need to take identification to vote.

But the report does also state that public attitudes to electoral fraud did not significantly change from before to after the pilot, and draws no ‘firm conclusions’ on the impact on on groups such as those with disabilities.

Director of communications Craig Westwood said: ‘This is a testimony to the hard work put in by Gosport Council staff. From the experience of voters to the staff delivering the pilots, the broad picture is a positive one.

‘The next test of voter identification will be to run similar pilots in areas that capture different demographics across Great Britain – to ensure there is more evidence as to the impact voter identification could have on different groups of people.’