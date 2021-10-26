Published ahead of the launch of the clean air zone on November 29, the study is aimed at increasing awareness of the negative impacts of not turning off car engines while stopped and assessing the effectiveness of its previous work to tackle the issue.

'Air pollution has serious effects on our health and environment,' councillor Dave Ashmore, the council's cabinet member for environment said. 'Improving the quality of the air we breathe in Portsmouth is a top priority and one we can all play our part in achieving.

A car belching out exhaust fumes

'The engine idling survey will help us understand whether there is more we need to be doing to encourage drivers to switch their engine off when stationary.

'Considering the many ways we can improve air quality is essential to creating cleaner air in Portsmouth.'

Two years ago the council launched its 'Cough, Cough, Engine Off' campaign to raise awareness of the issue and help reduce levels of air pollution in the city.