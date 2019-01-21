Entrepreneurial spirit is recognised at council

EFFORTS of business-minded council officers have been recognised with an award nomination.

East Hampshire District Council’s property portfolio earns around £2m for the authority each year.

Now the Local Government Chronicle has shortlisted the council in the Entrepreneurial Council category for the 2019 LGC Awards.

Councillor Ferris Cowper, former leader and a member of the presentation team, said: ‘This nomination is recognition for the way the council has transformed in the last five years.

‘We have encouraged staff to spot entrepreneurial opportunities and understand the needs of their customers in order to generate income and make our services more efficient.

‘I’m looking forward to showing the judges what we’ve achieved and hope they will be as impressed with us as I have been with the efforts of council staff since we started on this journey.’

The winners of the LGC Awards will be announced at a prestigious ceremony on March 13 at Grosvenor House, London.

More than 1,100 people from local government and its partner organisations are due to attend the ceremony.

As reported, Portsmouth City Council also holds a multi-million pound portfolio.