EU agree Brexit 'flextension' to delay it to 2020

The EU have agreed to offer Britain a three-month ‘flextension’ delay to Brexit.

UK was scheduled to leave the European Union after October 31 however the Prime Minister was forced to ask for an extension after MPs voted to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

European Council President Donald Tusk. Picture ARIS OIKONOMOU/AFP/Getty Images

European Council president Donald Tusk announced this morning that EU ambassadors have agreed to delay Brexit to January 31, 2020.

He tweeted: ‘The EU27 has agreed that it will accept the UK's request for a #Brexit flextension until 31 January 2020. The decision is expected to be formalised through a written procedure.’

Boris Johnson agreed a new deal for Britain to leave the EU earlier this month but MPs voted for extra time to scrutinise it.

MPs are due to hold a vote on whether to have a general election in December this year, just over two years after the last one in June 2017.

