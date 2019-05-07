Have your say

THE European Parliamentary elections are set to take place later this month.

Despite voting to leave the EU nearly three years ago, British voters will have to participate in the vote after Brexit was delayed yet again.

Nigel Farage during his Brexit Party's first press conference of the European Election campaign in central London. Picture: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire

If you want to make sure you can take part in the election and have your voice heard, you will have to register to take part.

But you only have a few hours left to make sure that you are probably registered as the deadline is 11.59pm tonight (May 7).

Here's what you need to know:

When are the EU Elections?

The Eurpean Union Parliamentary elections will take place on May 23, which is two weeks on Thursday.

When do you have to register by?

You have until 11.59pm on Tuesday, May 7 to register in order to make sure you will be able to vote.

Who needs to register?

You only need to register once - you do not need to register separately for every election.

You must register again if you’ve changed address, name or nationality.

How long will it take to register?

According to the Government website it usually takes about 5 minutes to register to vote.

What will you need?

You may need the following, if you have them:

- your National Insurance number

- your passport if you’re a British citizen living abroad, and want to vote in England, Scotland or Wales

How do I register to vote?

You can register to vote online here

