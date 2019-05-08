NIGEL Farage is among the candidates who will be standing in the European Elections in the South East later this month.

The arch-Brexiteer will be standing as a candidate for his newly launched Brexit Party, after serving as a UKIP MEP for the region in the last European Parliament.

Nigel Farage is one of the candidates standing in the South East. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

The UK was not supposed to be taking part in the election as the country was due to leave the EU in March but due to Brexit being delayed, we are now having to participate.

Here is the full list of candidates who will be standing for election at the end of May – including two opposing candidates with the same name.

Brexit Party

- Nigel Farage

- Alexandra Phillips

- Robert Rowland

- Belinda de Lucy

- James Bartholomew

- Christopher Ellis

- John Kennedy

- Matthew Taylor

- George Farmer

- Peter Wiltshire

Change UK

- Richard Ashworth

- Victoria Groulef

- Warren Morgan

- Eleanor Fuller

- Robin Bextor

- Nicholas Mazzei

- Suzana Carp

- Phil Murphy

- Heather Allen

- Diane Yeo

Conservatives

- Daniel Hannan

- Nirj Deva

- Richard Robinson

- Michael Whiting

- Juliette Ash

- Anna Firth

- Adrian Pepper

- Clarence Mitchell

- Neva Sadikoglu-Novaky

- Caroline Newton

Greens

- Alexandra Philips

- Elise Benjamin

- Vix Lowthion

- Leslie Groves Williams

- Phelim Mac Cafferty

- Jan Doerfel

- Larry Sanders

- Isabella Moir

- Oliver Sykes

- Jonathan Essex

Independent

- Jason McMahon

Independent

- David Round

Independent

- Michael Turberville

Labour

- John Howarth

- Cathy Shutt

- Arran Neathey

- Emma Christina Turnbull

- Rohit Dasgupta

- Amy Fowler

- Duncan Shaw Thomas Enright

- Lubna Arshad

- Simon Burgess

- Rachael Ward

Liberal Democrats

- Catherine Bearder

- Anthony Hook

- Judith Bunting

- Martin Tod

- Liz Leffman

- Chris Bowers

- Giles Goodall

- Ruvi Ziegler

- Nick Perry

- John Vincent

Socialist Party of Great Britain

- Mandy Bruce

- Raymond Carr

- David Chesham

- Robert Cox

- Michael Foster

- Stephen Harper

- Neil Kirk

- Anton Pruden

- Andrew Thomas-Emans

- Darren Williams

UK European Union Party

- Pacelli Ndikumana

- Clinton Powell

Ukip

- Piers Wauchope

- Liz Phillips

- Daryll Pitcher

- Toby Brothers

- Tony Gould

- Clive Keith Egan

- Troy De Leon

- Alan Harvey Stone

- Judy Moore

- Pat Mountain

