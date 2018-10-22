'Even Baldrick had a plan': Portsmouth protesters join People’s Vote March in London calling for second EU referendum 

Have your say

Protesters from the Portsmouth area marched through London demanding a final say on Brexit.

The People’s Vote March attracted an estimated 700,000 people on Saturday as the crowd demanded a second referendum before Britain leaves the European Union.

Portsmouth and Chichester branch of European Movement joined protesters for People's Vote march in London on Saturday, October 20. Picture: David Rowen

David Rowen, from Emsworth, was among the swaths of marchers in the capital this weekend.

The 69-year old retired IT worker and former IBM employee attended the march with members from the Portsmouth and Chichester branch of the European Movement.

Mr Rowen said: 'I have been on three (pro-remain) marches and this was by far and away larger than anything I have been on before.

‘Parliament Square was completely packed out, we only made it near to the gates at Downing Street.

‘The atmosphere was highly comedic, humorous, there was a real sense of camaraderie. There were some very amusing placards.

‘One of the favourites with everyone was “Even Baldrick had a plan”.

‘There was a lot of signing and chanting.’

Former Southampton manager Alan Pardew sponsored coaches to take the protesters from Chichester to London on Saturday.

Mr Rowen explained: ‘A number of celebrities sponsored buses to take people to the march.

‘We were offered sponsorship by Alan Pardew for a couple of coaches from Chichester.

‘We had people travel to Chichester to take the coach, while others travelled up by train from the Portsmouth area.’

Fareham MP and Brexit minister Suella Braverman said Britain would thrive under a no-deal Brexit.

However Mr Rowen believes that leaving the EU will leave Britain ‘poorer’ no matter what deal the government negotiates.

He said: ‘All of the government’s figures show that no matter what the deal we will be worse off leaving the EU. No deal would be the worst option.

‘People will be poorer it is inevitable.

'Even if we are granted a vote the next big question is what should the question be on the ballot.

‘What we are calling for is all of the options to be on it and we want remain to be an option.’

Mr Rowen founded the Portsmouth and Chichester branch of the European Movement following the 2016 referendum.

‘The European Movement has existed for many many years. It goes way back to Winston Churchill's time,’ he said.

‘I set up a branch for the Portsmouth and Chichester in the aftermath of the EU referendum.

‘There was a Hampshire branch but it was very Winchester-centric and there was a Sussex branch but it was Brighton-centric.

‘Our branch covers eight constituencies from Bognor Regis all the way to Fareham.

‘On my mailing list there is 300 people but there are many more who members of other groups and political parties like the Lib Dems.