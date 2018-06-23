Event for older people in and around Waterlooville to learn about support services

Have your say

OLDER people are being called upon to attend an event to show which services are available to them.

Organised by East Hampshire District Council, the day will gather local authorities and care organisations in one place.

Organisations taking part include:

Brendan Charles from over 60s social event Evergreens.

Emma Lance from care at home company The Help.

Andrea Fitzpatrick from the Carer Centre.

Jo Moodie from The Environment Centre.

Mandie Letchford from art and music-based charity Artscape.

Julie Gallagher of Trading Standards.

Councillor Ken Moon, chairman of East Hampshire District Council’s community forum, welcomed the event.

He said: ‘Research shows social isolation is as bad for your health as smoking or obesity and tackling this issue is one of the council’s top priorities.

‘However, there is a lot of support for older people in East Hampshire if you know where to find it.

‘This event will gather together some of the charities and groups that offer valuable services to support older people.

‘If you want to find out more about what is available for you, or for the older people you care for, then come along to the event.’

The workshop is being held on Wednesday, July 4, at Merchistoun Hall, on Portsmouth Road, Horndean.

Stalls will be set up from 6pm with speakers starting at 6.30pm.