Everything you need to know for today’s local elections

TODAY thousands of people will be head to the polls in Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport and Havant to cast their votes in the local elections.

Although voter turnout for local elections is typically low, rising interest in national political issues such as Brexit could encourage more members of the public to get involved.

Local councils are responsible for most services that are used from day-to-day, whether it is bin collections, parking or public toilets. So even if it seems like your vote won’t change anything, it could have more impact on your life than you realise.

Polling stations for every ward will be open from 7am until 10pm to ensure voters have plenty of time to have their say.

If you are unsure of where your station is you can check your poll card or your local council’s website. Poll cards are no longer needed when casting your vote – voters can just give their name and address.

However, voters in Gosport will need to present identification when voting as part of a pilot scheme.

In most wards only one seat is up for election which means you will be required to select just one candidate when voting.

However, there are a few exceptions, such as Hayling West in Havant, Leesland in Gosport and Portchester East in Fareham which all have two seats up for grabs.

Results of the elections are expected to be announced at around 2am tomorrow. The News will be keeping you up to date with all the latest information online as the night unfolds.

n Published on May 1, the statement from Havant council Bondfields candidate Munazza Faiz (Lab) was printed incorrectly. It should have said: ‘I am a happily married mother of two who has lived locally for 22 years, contributing to our community through volunteering and supporting NHS staff. I am committed to improving housing, restoring the NHS, supporting school funding and most importantly making sure that your voices are heard at the county council.’