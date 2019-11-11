Ex-Portsmouth MP chosen as Conservative candidate in Tory stronghold Meon Valley

A FORMER Portsmouth MP could be heading back to parliament after she was chosen as the Conservative candidate for a Tory stronghold.

Flick Drummond, who held Portsmouth South between 2015 and 2017, will fight to keep the Meon Valley constituency for the Conservatives.

George Hollingbery at the 2015 count in Winchester. Picture: Malcolm Wells (150508-9297)

Sir George Hollingbery had been the constituency MP since 2010 and won a 25,692 majority in the last election. The smallest majority he secured was in 2010 with 12,125 votes.

Mrs Drummond was in September chosen by Hampshire Conservatives to be the party’s candidate for the police and crime commissioner election next year. It is not clear if she will continue as candidate if elected as an MP.

Her selection two months ago came as incumbent Michael Lane announced he would not stand when he was knocked out of the first round of voting.

Speaking last month when Sir George was re-adopted as the Conservative candidate for Meon Valley – a move now superseded by Mrs Drummond’s selection – association chairman Owen Edwards said: ‘Since he was elected in 2010, George has been a fantastic MP for the Meon Valley.

Lewis North will contest the seat for the Liberal Democrats. said: ‘I am a local and energetic candidate and will work tirelessly for the people of the Meon Valley in parliament.’