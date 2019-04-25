Excitement builds as Queen Elizabeth is invited to D-Day 75 at Southsea Common

THE Queen has been invited to D-Day 75 but there has been no official confirmation of her attendance.

Heads of state from 14 countries have been invited to the ceremony on June 5 at Southsea Common.

Hopes are high Queen Elizabeth II will attend – particularly as she served in the Second World War.

Council leader Gerald Vernon-Jackson said: ‘I really do hope the Queen will come because this is likely the last time the veterans will get together – and she served in uniform during the war and it’s absolutely right that she is there.

‘This is her generation, she will be there as Queen of the UK but also of Australia, Canada and New Zealand.’

The Queen was last in Portsmouth for a ceremony for her namesake aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth. Plans for any royal presence at D-Day 75 are due to be released soon.

It comes as Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt said the ‘eyes of the world’ will be once again on the city with Donald Trump’s visit.

She said: ‘What we have shown over the years is in Portsmouth we do events like no-one else, and I think there are ways of accommodating the visit of a very high profile person and ensuring everyone has an amazing time.

‘The fact that the POTUS wants to come to Portsmouth to commemorate D-Day says so much about our city’s past, present and its future.

‘Serving personnel will know how critical our relationship is with the US and I know so many across our city will work to ensure it is a very positive visit.

‘Once again the eyes of the world will be on Portsmouth’s great heritage, public service and bright future. We are a welcoming place and I hope there will be huge benefits to our community if we seize this opportunity.’