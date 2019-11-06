Extra bedroom for Cosham HMO approved despite concerns about size of bathroom

A SHARED home in Portsmouth has been given permission to extend despite concerns about its 'undersized' bathroom.

Councillors approved plans to turn a two-bedroom house in the Cosham high street into a three-bed house in multiple occupancy (HMO) at a planning committee meeting today (Nov 6).

The application was brought to committee due to the fact the shared bathroom would only be 3.05m2 in size, below Portsmouth City Council's standard of 3.74m2.

Councillor Matt Atkins said: 'I am concerned about the bathroom space as it is for three people.

'Also the third bedroom has been carved out to exactly meet the size standards.'

Cllr Claire Udy had fears the council would be overruled by a government planning inspector. She said: 'I understand the point about the size of the bathroom. In many homes in Portsmouth the bathrooms are too small. I am disappointed in the size of the bathroom.

'But I really feel if we refuse this it's going to be a waste of our time.'

Cllr Steve Pitt agreed. She said: 'We have got a compliant kitchen and dining space. It's only for three people, it it was for more than that I would have concerns.

'If we turn it down the inspector will likely overrule us. This is not one of the worst we have seen by any stretch of the imagination.'

The property is at 82A High Street, near Cosham train station.

Three councillors voted in favour of the application and two against.