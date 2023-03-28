The comments were made in response to posts from Hilsea councillors Daniel Wemyss and Scott Payter-Harris welcoming plans to build a depot on the site, and accused them of exaggerating their involvement.

‘It seems Cllr Wemyss knew five weeks before First Bus were even asked to re-submit their bid to buy The News Centre…that they had won the bid,’ the post by Lib Dem councillor Lynne Stagg, the city council’s cabinet member for transport.

‘[It’s] amazing that Cllr Wemyss had such powers of prediction weeks before anything had happened.

The News Centre is set to become a new depot for First Bus's all-electric fleet

‘It also appears that Cllr Payter-Harris claims he’s been campaigning for several years for a bus depot but none of [the council’s] transport officers are aware of this campaign or been approached by him about it.

‘Two claims not based on fact – anyone would think there’s a local election coming up in May!’

She later apologised to Cllr Payter-Harris saying she had been ‘misinformed’ and agreed, at Cllr Wemyss’ request, to remove the post after saying he had prior knowledge of the purchase due to his work for Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt.

Separate posts by the leader of the Portsmouth Independents Party, councillor George Madgwick, and the party’s Hilsea candidate, Emily Strudwick, sharing Cllr Stagg’s comments and accusing Cllrs Wemyss and Payter-Harris of lying were deleted on Tuesday morning.

Cllr Wemyss said it was ‘positive’ that the comments had been deleted but said he still had concerns about the quality of political discourse, particularly in the run-up to elections.

He said: ‘Social media gives people the ability to take things out of context or to twist things and too often people are hoodwinked by that and, understandably, can take umbrage when misinformation or lies are spread, especially around election time. I’m pleased that colleagues have seen they have been victims to this and have removed their inflammatory posts about me.

