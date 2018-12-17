Family demand action to repair home which they say is in a ‘ridiculous' and ‘scary’ state

A PORTSMOUTH family is hoping the council can repair their 'dangerous' house in time for Christmas.

Laura Ratcliffe, of Allaway Avenue in Paulsgrove, has spoken of her frustration after repairs to the three-bedroom prefab she rents from Portsmouth City Council were put on hold again.

Laura Ratcliffe outside her house in Paulsgrove.'Picture: Habibur Rahman

The 34-year-old carer, who lives with her disabled husband and 16-year-old son, contacted the council three weeks ago about the front and back walls of the house she claims are 'falling off.'

But after no-one showed up for the first appointment and then a plasterer who was later booked admitted the job wasn't within his capabilities, Mrs Ratcliffe voiced her concern.

She said: 'The front and back wall of the house are falling off. It's really scary, the whole wall moves.

'At the front it's ridiculous. You can see a massive gap in the carpet where the house has moved away. There are cracks all over the house.

'The surveyor said it's the plasterboard that needs fixing but even I know it's more than that, and the plasterer admitted that. He took one look at it and said he couldn't do anything.

'The council then said we need a glazier. They have just phoned but I think we really need a builder.

'This is our home. We pay our rent completely ourselves.'

The family have lived in the home for almost a decade and this is not the first time they've had an issue.

Mrs Ratcliffe added: 'We have had nothing but drama over the last couple of years with the council.

'My husband is both physically and mentally disabled and he's suffered as a result of problems in this house. We had a wet room put in for him and the ceiling came down.

'There was an incident a few years ago where he had an accident and tried to use the bannister to grab on to but the rail came off in his hand. It's so dangerous.

'The whole situation is now a complete joke. I can't take any more time off work to wait in for builders.

'I expect we will have to wait until after Christmas now.'

But the council confirmed the repairs would be carried out as quickly as possible. Steve Macer, the area housing manager, at Portsmouth City Council said: 'We visited the property to assess the repairs needed, but weren't able to complete them in one visit.

'We'll be visiting the property to investigate further and then we'll arrange with the resident a convenient time to complete the repairs required.'