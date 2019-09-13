Family home in the city will be converted into a four-bed HMO

A TWO-STOREY family home in the city will be converted into a shared house for four residents, despite objections from neighbours.

This week Portsmouth councillors unanimously approved an application to turn 42 Beaulieu Road in North End into a four-bedroom house in multiple occupancy (HMO).

A total of 23 objections from nearby residents had been made to the council mainly concerned about parking, with no supporting comments.

Danny Magee, who has lived in the road since 2002, attended the planning meeting to voice his fears. He said: 'There's been a continual deterioration in parking in the road and all over Portsmouth.

'Over the years I have stopped two or three fights between residents in regards to parking.

'There are 66 houses in the road. Last night at 10.45 there were 69 cars parked. So there is only about one parking space per household. Putting another four people in the house seems to go against this.

'I'm just begging the committee to consider the wellbeing of the residents.'

But one of the home's owners, Andrew Parcero, believed that the home's occupiers wouldn’t add to the problems. 'All of these bedrooms will only be for professionals.

'We have got a five-bed house a couple of roads down and none of the residents drive.

'They are not party animals. And there are not going to be eight or nine people in there - just a nice cosy four-bedroom house.'

Members of the planning committee ruled there was no reason to refuse the application.

There are currently two HMOs within a 50 metre radius of the house.