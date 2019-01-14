FAREHAM MP Suella Braverman has announced that she will be giving birth to a baby later this year – but threw a little joke about Brexit into her reveal.

Posting on social media, Mrs Braverman – who was Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Department for Exiting the European Union until she resigned in November – told the world that she is expecting a baby.

She tweeted: ‘My husband and I are delighted to announce that I am expecting a baby in July!

‘We’re looking forward to welcoming Baby Braverman soon.’

Mrs Braverman also joked: ‘The last month has been nauseating, and not because of Brexit.’