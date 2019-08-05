Fareham MP calls for recent NHS cash boost to be spent on community hospital

The MP for Fareham has requested money from a recent cash boost to the NHS be spent on a community hospital.

Suella Braverman has written to health secretary Matt Hancock requesting part of a recent £1.8 billion in additional spending for the NHS be sent to Fareham Community Hospital.

More than £850 million will go to 20 hospitals.

Her call comes after the Fareham Community Hospital Taskforce published a report earlier this year that found the hospital was in danger of becoming a ‘ghost hospital.’

The Conservative MP said: ‘Through feedback that I hear from constituents, I know that FCH is widely revered. I also know, however, that local residents want to see more services being offered at FCH.