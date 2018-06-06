Fareham MP meets founder of on-the-water charity

Have your say

AN MP met the founder of a charity which gives disabled people the chance to go to sea.

Fareham Tory MP Suella Braverman was shown around Wetwheels, a charity based in Gunwharf Quays, to learn more about the work it does to support disabled people.

Wetwheels’ was started to help people with disabilities to access the sea in a fun and safe way using specially-modified, fully-accessible powerboats.

Founded by Fareham resident Geoff Holt, the charity runs activities thanks to its sponsors and partner organisations.

Following her visit, Mrs Braverman said: ‘It was a real honour to meet with Geoff and discuss his plans for Wetwheels.

‘The work he does for the community is invaluable, giving vulnerable and disabled people the chance to build their confidence and have fun.’

The boat trips are staffed by specialists with participants actively taking part in steering the vessel and learning seamanship, alongside their friends, and families.

For more information visit wetwheelssolent.co.uk.