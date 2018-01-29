Fareham MP pledges support for national campaign to get young people into engineering

AN MP has pledged her support for a national campaign to get more young people into engineering, joining government and industry in a united effort to tackle a major skills gap.

Fareham MP Suella Fernandes joins more than 30 other MPs who are supporting the campaign within their own constituencies.

Suella said: ‘Fareham has a proud array of innovative and growing companies that take on apprentices and support the next generation of skilled engineers.

‘I have had the privilege to visit companies such as Safran – a leading helicopter engines designer – and manufacturer, Saab Seaeye – an underwater robotics specialist, and ASV – a company that designs and builds unmanned and autonomous marine vehicles.

‘All of these fantastic companies are based in our area, so there is great potential for closer collaboration between industry and government right here in Fareham.

‘Apprenticeships can provide a fantastic opportunity for young people to get on in life and can raise the productivity of the businesses they join.’

The Year of Engineering, which launched this month, will see government work with hundreds of industry partners to raise the profile of engineering among young people aged seven to 16, their parents and their teachers.

This will include offering at least a million direct experiences of engineering to young people from all backgrounds.