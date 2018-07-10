Fareham MP remains in Brexit role

SUELLA Braverman remains a cabinet minister despite reports she had quit yesterday.

The Fareham MP, who is the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Department for Exiting the European Union, was thought to have resigned from her post along with Steve Baker and David Davis yesterday morning.

A spokesman for the Department for Exiting the EU confirmed that Suella Braverman has not resigned from the Government and remains in post as a minister in the department.

Mrs Braverman declined to comment on her position, or on whether she was expecting to be promoted to Brexit Secretary, when questioned by Sky News while walking down Whitehall with Downing Street director of communications Robbie Gibb.

She tweeted to congratulate Esher and Walton MP Dominic Raab on his new position as Brexit Secretary: ‘Pleased that the accomplished @DominicRaab is at the helm @DExEUgov, supported by the brilliant @chhcalling.’

Mrs Braverman did not respond to requests from The News to discuss the issue.