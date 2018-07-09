Fareham MP Suella Braverman joins David Davis in Brexit exodus

BREXIT secretary David Davis’ resignation has also prompted departmental allies to quit, including Fareham MP Suella Braverman, according to reports.

Mrs Braverman was appointed as a parliamentary under secretary of state at the Department for Exiting the European Union in January.

READ MORE: David Davis quits as Brexis Secretary

The MP for Fareham was tasked with overseeing part of the government's Brexit legislation, as well as future cooperation with the EU on security and justice.

Mrs Braverman held a Brexit Q&A session for residents at Portchester Community School Hall at the end of last month.

The reported resignation of Mrs Braverman, in tandem with the departures of David Davis and his deputy Steve Baker, leaves Brexit ministers Robin Walker and Lord Callanan as the only ministerial office holders at the DExEU.