Fareham residents have their say on general election issues

VOTERS have given their thoughts on the issues that matter to them in Fareham, ahead of the general election this month.

Brexit has been a concern, but many residents ‘just want to get on with it,’ according to former estate agent David Cook.

David Cook, 76.

The 76-year-old said: ‘Brexit has been the big problem. They should have got on with it. Hopefully Boris Johnson will get in and sort it out. The bigger issue is democracy – it seems people will not accept the rule of democracy.’

But the East Street resident said there were other issues at play this election.

He added: ‘When I worked as an estate agent, our business looked to move into the town centre, but we couldn't afford it. It was extortionate. Some things never change. Businesses should be helped more.’

Business-owner Claire White, who runs Sweet Peas, in West Street, said she was concerned about policies that could change the minimum wage.

Warren Bright, 52, and Tim Poulton, 54.

The 35-year-old said: ‘I’m worried about the minimum wage going up.

‘We couldn’t afford that - it would put us out of business.’

She added that she wanted to vote for Labour – but was unsure about its present leadership.

She said: ‘I wish Corbyn wasn’t leader.’

Debbi Harrower, 43.

For Fareham central resident Angela Baldwick, who runs the Measure for Measure gift stall in Fareham Shopping Centre, the ‘awful’ number of homeless people in the area was an issue she hoped politicians would address.

She said: ‘We notice an awful lot of homeless people on the streets wherever we go.

‘Some of it is genuine, some of it is not.

‘But in this day and age it should not be an issue.’

Dennis Clark, 55, (m), with her family.

And the timing of the election was a problem in and of itself, according to the 48-year-old.

She added: ‘We are so busy this time of the year, I have not been able to keep up with politics.

‘I would like to look through each manifesto, but I have not had a chance’

Housewife Denise Clark, 55, housewife said she would vote for a politician that would help her 30-year-old daughter buy her own home.

She said: ‘I don’t think Brexit is the big issue. We are still getting along with it going on.

‘Housing is a big issue - saving for a deposit is a big issue.

Claire White, 35.

‘We need more housing to help people get on the housing ladder.

‘If they gave a grant for a deposit, they could pay that off and then start their mortgage.’

Debbie Harrower, 42, was feeling sceptical when it came to all the promises made by politicians during the election.

She said: ‘It's so hard to tell who you can trust.’

Warren Bright and Tim Pulton, two friends on opposite sides of the Brexit debate who live in Fareham, found themselves agreeing that things needed to change.

Tim, who supported Brexit, said: ‘People are holding off spending, but I think the future’s bright.

‘We should be trading with the rest of the world.

Meanwhile, Warren said: ‘Money needs to be spent on other things like the NHS.

'I just want politicians to get the country back on its feet.’