Figures show how Portsmouth’s council tax compares to the rest of the country

DESPITE a steep 4.7 per cent rise in council tax, households in Portsmouth will still be paying less than the average England home.

Figures published by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government showed that households nationally will be hit by the biggest council tax increase in 14 years at the start of this financial year. Outside of London this works out as a 5.1 per cent hike for Band D properties, costing on average £1,671 a year. However, Band D homes in Portsmouth are due for a 4.7 per cent rise, paying £1,580 a year. This amounts to £72 more than in 2017, but £91 less than the national average. The statistics also revealed that the average council tax for Band D homes in unitary areas will be £1,728, which is £148 more than similar houses in Portsmouth. Shire counties were shown to be the most expensive in the country at £1,749 a year for Band D properties, whereas the same banded homes in London will pay significantly less at £1,405. Households under Hampshire County Council can expect inflation of 5.99 per cent for their council tax. Nationally councils were expected to take advantage of the 3 per cent allowance for adult social care to be included in the social care precept. Portsmouth homes will see a 32 per cent rise in their social care precept as a result. Hampshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner precept will gain 7.3 per cent more than last year. In comparison the precept for Hampshire Fire and Rescue will rise by three per cent. The figures released used Band D prices for comparison as it is the average council tax band across England. However, the largest proportion of properties in Portsmouth are graded as Band B. Homes of these grade will pay £1,228 in 2018 compared to £1,173 last year, which is a 4.7 per cent increase.