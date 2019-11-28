Final details of 108-home development on site of Portsmouth dairy to be decided

WORK to create a 'high quality' 108-home development on the site of a former city dairy could be a step closer as finer details of the plans are due to be discussed.

Next week Portsmouth councillors will consider proposals for the scheme that will replace the two-and-a-half hectare Southern Dairy Depot in Drayton.

How the 108 home development in Drayton could look. Picture: Boyle and Summers Architecture and Masterplanning

The project, which will be managed by developer Dandara, already has outline permission but outstanding details such as its appearance, landscaping and layout have yet to be approved.

A public exhibition on plans was held in March this year with 70 per cent of residents who filled out a feedback form in favour of regenerating the site - that has been out of use since 2007.

READ MORE: Plans approved for homes on Drayton dairy site

In a statement architects for the development, Boyle and Summers, said: 'Development of this site will conclude a long-held ambition for local people to see the future of this vacant site positively resolved, and for their local area to be healed by a compatible use.

'The high quality of this proposal will represent the best possible outcome for this site, providing much needed new housing, supporting local facilities, offering new green spaces and links to the existing neighbourhood and bringing new residents of all ages to contribute to the local community.'

If approved the development would include 36 two-bed, 47 three-bed and 25 four-bed homes.

A total of 32 homes would be marketed at an affordable price and 192 parking spaces would be provided.

The public exhibition was attended by 41 residents and 20 completed comment forms. Of these 14 were in support of the plans, three opposed and three were neutral.

READ MORE: Former dairy site bought by developers

Online one person has objected to the plans and two have written in support.

Roger Lattimore, of Station Road, said: 'The developers appear to have taken care to listen to our views by providing a play area and clear lines of site around the sharp bend at the bottom of the road.'

However, Mark Gilham, also of Station Road, said: 'As it stands living seeing that view every day will be like living in a prison and make living in our home that we have lived in for over 30 years totally unbearable.'

A decision will be made at a planning committee meeting on Wednesday, December 4.