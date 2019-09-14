Find out if your polling district could be set for a new station next year

PROPOSALS for several amended polling districts and new stations in the city will be considered by councillors next week in a bid to ensure voting is ‘accessible’ for all residents.
If approved affected areas include polling districts in St Thomas ward, Eastney and Craneswater, and Paulsgrove.
New polling stations would also be used such as the Canoe Lake Pavilion, the Phoenix pub in North End and the Northern Parade Children’s Centre in Hilsea.
List of proposed polling stations
St Thomas
AA Portsmouth City Museum, Museum Road
AB Cathedral House, St Thomas's Street
AC Somerstown Central, Winston Churchill Avenue
AD Cottage Grove Primary School, Chivers Close
AE King's Church, Playfair Road
St Jude
BA St Jude's Church, Kent Road
BB St Jude's Church, Kent Road
BC Wimbledon Park Sports Hall, Taswell Road
BD St Jude's Church, Kent Road
BE Salvation Army, Albert Road
Central Southsea
CA Holy Spirit Church, Fawcett Road
CB Fernhurst Junior School, Francis Avenue
CC Devonshire Avenue Baptist Church Hall, Devonshire Avenue
CD St Margaret's Parish Centre, Highland Road
CE Trinity Methodist Church Hall, Francis Avenue
Eastney and Craneswater
DA Trinity Methodist Church Hall, Francis Avenue
DB St Simon's Church Centre, Waverley Road
DC Canoe Lake Pavilion, St Helen's Parade
DD Eastney Methodist Church, Highland Road
DE Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park
DF Cockleshell Naval Community Centre, Henderson Road
Milton
EA Christ Church Milton United Reformed Church, Milton Road
EB Meon Junior School, Meon Road
EC Milton Park Junior School, Eastney Road
ED Devonshire Avenue Baptist Church Hall, Devonshire Avenue
EE Frank Sorrell Centre, Prince Albert Road
Fratton
FA Binsteed Community Centre, Langley Road
FB Newbridge Junior School, New Road/George Street
FC St Wilfrid's Church, George Street
FD Fratton Community Centre, Trafalgar Place
FE Penhale Infant School, Penhale Road
Charles Dickens
GA Charles Dickens Activity Centre, Lake Road
GB St Faith's Church, Crasswell Street
GC Oasis Church & Conference Centre, Arundel Street
GD Somerstown Central, Winston Churchill Avenue
GE John Pounds Centre, Aylward Street
GF Charles Dickens Activity Centre, Lake Road
Baffins
HA St Alban's Church, Copnor Road
HB Baffins Community Centre, Westover Road
HC The Stacey Centre, Walsall Road
HD The Stacey Centre, Walsall Road
HE Moorings Way Infant School, Moorings Way
Nelson
IA Stamshaw & Tipner Leisure Centre, Wilson Road
IB Stamshaw & Tipner Leisure Centre, Wilson Road
IC Stamshaw Infant School, North End Avenue
ID St Mark's Church Centre, Derby Road
IE Isambard Brunel School, Wymering Road
IF Buckland Community Centre, Malins Road
Copnor
JA a) St Nicholas' Church Hall, Battenburg Avenue (usual designated polling place)
b) College Park Bowling Club, Kensington Road (interim polling place for duration of building works at designated polling place)
JB Lyndhurst Junior School, Lyndhurst Road
JC Isambard Brunel School, Wymering Road
JD The Wesley Rooms, Copnor Road
JE Anchorage Lodge, Sywell Crescent
Hilsea
KA Northern Parade Children's Centre, Doyle Avenue
KB Northern Parade Children's Centre, Doyle Avenue
KC Howard Road Community Centre, Howard Road
KD Christian Science Society, London Road
KE a) St Nicholas' Church Hall, Battenburg Avenue (usual
designated polling place)
b) The Phoenix PH, Torrington Road (interim polling place for duration of building works at designated polling place)
KF The Scout Hut, The Ridings
Paulsgrove
LA Highslopes Community Centre, Carlton Road
LB Castle View Academy, Allaway Avenue
LC Paulsgrove Baptist Church, Woofferton Road
LD St Michael's Church Hall, Hempsted Road
LE Portacabin, Blakemere Crescent
LF Hillside & Wymering Centre, Cheltenham Road
LG Port House, Marina Keep
Cosham
MA Portacabin, Fairfield Square
MB Cosham Baptist Church, Havant Road
MC Court Lane Junior School, Hilary Avenue
MD St Phillip's Church Hall, Hawthorn Crescent
ME St Peter & St Paul Church, Old Wymering Lane
Drayton & Farlington
NA Cosham Baptist Church, Havant Road
NB Drayton Centre, Havant Road
NC Solent Infant School, Evelegh Road
ND The Sunshine Inn, Havant Road
NE Drayton United Church Hall, Station Road
NF Court Lane Infant School, Court Lane
NG Christchurch Church Hall, London Road