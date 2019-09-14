Find out if your polling district could be set for a new station next year

Have your say

PROPOSALS for several amended polling districts and new stations in the city will be considered by councillors next week in a bid to ensure voting is ‘accessible’ for all residents.

If approved affected areas include polling districts in St Thomas ward, Eastney and Craneswater, and Paulsgrove.

New polling stations would also be used such as the Canoe Lake Pavilion, the Phoenix pub in North End and the Northern Parade Children’s Centre in Hilsea.

List of proposed polling stations

St Thomas

AA Portsmouth City Museum, Museum Road

AB Cathedral House, St Thomas's Street

AC Somerstown Central, Winston Churchill Avenue

AD Cottage Grove Primary School, Chivers Close

AE King's Church, Playfair Road

St Jude

BA St Jude's Church, Kent Road

BB St Jude's Church, Kent Road

BC Wimbledon Park Sports Hall, Taswell Road

BD St Jude's Church, Kent Road

BE Salvation Army, Albert Road

Central Southsea

CA Holy Spirit Church, Fawcett Road

CB Fernhurst Junior School, Francis Avenue

CC Devonshire Avenue Baptist Church Hall, Devonshire Avenue

CD St Margaret's Parish Centre, Highland Road

CE Trinity Methodist Church Hall, Francis Avenue

Eastney and Craneswater

DA Trinity Methodist Church Hall, Francis Avenue

DB St Simon's Church Centre, Waverley Road

DC Canoe Lake Pavilion, St Helen's Parade

DD Eastney Methodist Church, Highland Road

DE Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park

DF Cockleshell Naval Community Centre, Henderson Road

Milton

EA Christ Church Milton United Reformed Church, Milton Road

EB Meon Junior School, Meon Road

EC Milton Park Junior School, Eastney Road

ED Devonshire Avenue Baptist Church Hall, Devonshire Avenue

EE Frank Sorrell Centre, Prince Albert Road

Fratton

FA Binsteed Community Centre, Langley Road

FB Newbridge Junior School, New Road/George Street

FC St Wilfrid's Church, George Street

FD Fratton Community Centre, Trafalgar Place

FE Penhale Infant School, Penhale Road

Charles Dickens

GA Charles Dickens Activity Centre, Lake Road

GB St Faith's Church, Crasswell Street

GC Oasis Church & Conference Centre, Arundel Street

GD Somerstown Central, Winston Churchill Avenue

GE John Pounds Centre, Aylward Street

GF Charles Dickens Activity Centre, Lake Road

Baffins

HA St Alban's Church, Copnor Road

HB Baffins Community Centre, Westover Road

HC The Stacey Centre, Walsall Road

HD The Stacey Centre, Walsall Road

HE Moorings Way Infant School, Moorings Way

Nelson

IA Stamshaw & Tipner Leisure Centre, Wilson Road

IB Stamshaw & Tipner Leisure Centre, Wilson Road

IC Stamshaw Infant School, North End Avenue

ID St Mark's Church Centre, Derby Road

IE Isambard Brunel School, Wymering Road

IF Buckland Community Centre, Malins Road

Copnor

JA a) St Nicholas' Church Hall, Battenburg Avenue (usual designated polling place)

b) College Park Bowling Club, Kensington Road (interim polling place for duration of building works at designated polling place)

JB Lyndhurst Junior School, Lyndhurst Road

JC Isambard Brunel School, Wymering Road

JD The Wesley Rooms, Copnor Road

JE Anchorage Lodge, Sywell Crescent

Hilsea

KA Northern Parade Children's Centre, Doyle Avenue

KB Northern Parade Children's Centre, Doyle Avenue

KC Howard Road Community Centre, Howard Road

KD Christian Science Society, London Road

KE a) St Nicholas' Church Hall, Battenburg Avenue (usual

designated polling place)

b) The Phoenix PH, Torrington Road (interim polling place for duration of building works at designated polling place)

KF The Scout Hut, The Ridings

Paulsgrove

LA Highslopes Community Centre, Carlton Road

LB Castle View Academy, Allaway Avenue

LC Paulsgrove Baptist Church, Woofferton Road

LD St Michael's Church Hall, Hempsted Road

LE Portacabin, Blakemere Crescent

LF Hillside & Wymering Centre, Cheltenham Road

LG Port House, Marina Keep

Cosham

MA Portacabin, Fairfield Square

MB Cosham Baptist Church, Havant Road

MC Court Lane Junior School, Hilary Avenue

MD St Phillip's Church Hall, Hawthorn Crescent

ME St Peter & St Paul Church, Old Wymering Lane

Drayton & Farlington

NA Cosham Baptist Church, Havant Road

NB Drayton Centre, Havant Road

NC Solent Infant School, Evelegh Road

ND The Sunshine Inn, Havant Road

NE Drayton United Church Hall, Station Road

NF Court Lane Infant School, Court Lane

NG Christchurch Church Hall, London Road