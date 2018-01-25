First-time buyers making big savings

Have your say

FIRST-TIME buyers in Hampshire are saving up to £400 a year by purchasing modern homes, according to a housing firm.

According to construction company Barratt Homes, people buying newly-built homes rather than improved Victorian homes are saving around £1,312 a year on heating bills in a standard four- bedroom property.

Sales director Michelle Storer said: ‘More and more first-time buyers are opting for new homes – but many are still unaware of the technology that forms an integral part of the build.

‘This, combined with the tools to closely control the temperature, makes choosing new over an older property a much more attractive prospect.

‘The savings are far greater than most people believe.

‘For first-time buyers, knowing you won’t waste your precious finances just by trying to keep your home warm is very reassuring.

‘They can just settle in and enjoy their very first steps into the property market.’