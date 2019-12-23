First X-crossing for pedestrians is installed in Portsmouth

THE first road crossing of its kind in Hampshire has been installed in Portsmouth a bid to improve pedestrian safety.

A new X-crossing has been introduced at the junction of Burnaby Road and Park Road in Portsea.

The new X crossing at the Burnaby Road, Park Road junction in Portsmouth. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (221219-4)

Pedestrians can now walk diagonally in one movement across the junction using two controlled crossing points.

Councillor Lynne Stagg, Portsmouth City Council’s transport boss, said: ‘I'm delighted that the new crossing is now open and is improving pedestrian safety.

‘We gave careful thought to how the junction was originally being used.

‘By observing the way students and staff were crossing between the university campus and the library we decided that an X-crossing would be an ideal layout for this junction, as it allows walkers to cross safely from corner to corner.’