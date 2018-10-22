Flood-prone Waterlooville field set to undergo £100,000 drainage project

WORK is underway to bring an end to drainage problems which have long blighted a Waterlooville field.

A one-metre deep drainage ditch is being dug at the green space off Hobby Close, Wecock, in a project expected to cost close to £100,000.

The funds have been secured by Havant Borough Council (HBC) and Wecock Farm Big Local and have thrust the long-awaited project into its first phase.

Parts of the field and its play area, which also faces Chaffinch Green, have previously been unusable because of flooding.

But it is hoped the newly-formed ditch and a shallow pond will begin to remedy the problem, before a full land drainage system is built early next year.

Robert Barker, chairman of Wecock Farm Big Local, said: ‘Following recent consultation work, we are really pleased to announce the first phase of our planned improvements to the field at the top of Hobby Close.

‘These improvements will enable usage for a greater period of time each year.’

Awarded from its Community Infrastructure Levy fund (Cil), HBC has contributed £49,500 toward the project and said Wecock Farm Big Local has match-funded that with a ‘similar’ amount.

Hart Plain councillor Prad Bains said: ‘We have responded to residents' concerns and are really pleased to have played a key role in resolving this complex issue by bringing together all the interested parties.

‘The reduced flooding of this area will make a huge difference to the community with the winter weather on its way and we look forward to the work being complete.’

HBC has said the work area will be fenced off to ‘ensure safety’ for residents.