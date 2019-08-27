Food waste trial to begin in Portsmouth in a bid to cut down on rubbish

AROUND 9,000 homes in the city will soon use separate bins for food waste in a bid to cut down on rubbish.

Households in parts of Portsmouth will begin a six-month trial in September with separate 'caddies' issued for leftovers, out-of-date food and other food products.

Roads in areas of Drayton, Cosham, Somers Town, Old Portsmouth, Portsea, Southsea, Eastney and Baffins will take part in the scheme, which if successful will be rolled out across the whole city.

For Portsmouth City Council's environment boss, Councillor Dave Ashmore, it was an 'important' scheme. He said: 'I am delighted that the food waste collection trial is launching in Portsmouth as it is something that many residents have asked us for.

'It is important that we do whatever we can to reduce waste and recycle more and I am keen to see what impact the trial will have on reducing waste in the city.'

Before the trial starts households taking part will receive two food waste caddies - including a small caddy to keep in the kitchen, which is then emptied into a larger, animal-proof one outside for weekly collection.

The waste will be collected on the same day as general rubbish but by a different collection crew.

Items that can be put in the caddy include all uneaten food and plate scrapings, teabags and coffee grounds, vegetable peelings, egg shells and cut flowers. It can't be used for liquids or packaging of any kind.

The trial will start from the week commencing September 16.

Those selected for the scheme will receive a letter this week.