Food waste trial to begin in Portsmouth next week - everything you need to know

The council is launching a new food waste trial in a bid to cut down on rubbish across the city.
Around 9,000 homes will take part in the scheme which will see households use separate bins for food waste.
The trial will last for six months and is set to begin this coming week.
Here is everything you need to know:
What is the food waste trial?
Portsmouth City Council are looking to cut down on the amount of rubbish produced in the city.
Residents who are part of the trial will be issued separate ‘caddies’ for leftovers, out-of-date food and other food products instead of just throwing them in the bin.
What is included in food waste?
Items that can be put in the caddy include all uneaten food and plate scrapings, teabags and coffee grounds, vegetable peelings, egg shells and cut flowers.
It can't be used for liquids or packaging of any kind.
Will the trial affect my bin collection day?
If you are part of the food waste trial then you do not need to worry about an extra date to put your waste out.
The waste will be collected on the same day as general rubbish but by a different collection crew.
So your bin collection day will remain the same.
READ MORE: Food waste trial to begin in Portsmouth in a bid to cut down on rubbish
When does the trial begin?
It starts on this coming Monday – the week beginning September 16 – and it will last for six-months.
If it is a success it will be rolled out across the rest of the city.
How do I know if I am part of the trial?
The households which have been selected for the scheme will have received a letter from the city council towards the end of August.
So if you haven’t had one of those through your door then it is not likely that you will be taking part in the food waste trial – meaning no changes to your bin collections.
Where in Portsmouth is the trial taking place?
Roads in areas of Drayton, Cosham, Somers Town, Old Portsmouth, Portsea, Southsea, Eastney and Baffins have all been selected to take part in the scheme over the coming months.
Here is the full list of roads taking part in the trial:
Drayton (Monday collection)
Aldsworth Close
Aldsworth Gardens
Braemar Avenue
Central Road
Chilgrove Road
Court Close
Court Lane
Court Mead
Dysart Avenue
East Court
Edison Spur
Faraday Road
Franklin Close
Gofton Avenue
Grove Road
Hirst Road
Homefield Road
Invergordon Avenue
Karen Avenue
Kinross Crescent
Kirton Road
Laburnum Avenue
Langdale Avenue
Lordington Close
Lower Drayton Lane
READ MORE: Family home in the city will be converted into a four-bed HMO
Manor Crescent
Mansvid Avenue
Merz Close
Northern Road
Old Manor Way
Orsted Drive
Pangbourne Avenue
Racton Avenue
Scholars Walk
South Road
Southbourne Avenue
Station Road
Tesla Drive
Tregaron Avenue
Wainwright Close
Waverley Road
Portsea and Old Portsmouth (Tuesday collection)
A'becket Court
Armory Lane
Bath Square
Bathing Lane
Battery Row
Beck Street
Beehive Walk
Bellevue Terrace
Bishop Street
Blackfriars Road
Blossom Square
Blount Road
Britain Street
Broad Street
Camber Place
Captains Row
Chadderton Gardens
Chatham Drive
Clock Street
College Street
Cumberland Street
Curzon Howe Road
Dean Street
East Street
Farthing Lane
French Street
Froddington Road
Grand Parade
Grays Court
Greetham Street
Guildhall Walk
Halfpenny Lane
Hampshire Terrace
Havant Street
High Street East
High Street West
Highbury Street
Hyde Park Road
Jubilee Terrace
Kent Street
King Charles Street
King Henry I Street
King William Street
Kings Terrace
Landport Street
Landport Terrace
Lansdowne Street
Lombard Street
Nobbs Lane
Omega Street
Ordnance Row
Oyster Street
Peacock Lane
Pembroke Close
Pembrooke Road
Penny Street
Plymouth Street
Poynings Place
Queen Street
Raglan Street
Rosemary Lane
Sea Mill Gardens
Slingsby Close
Somers Road South
Normandy Terrace
Southsea Terrace
St Georges Road
St Georges Square
St Georges Way
St James's Street
St Nicholas Street
St Thomas's Court
St Thomas's Street
Sun Street, The Hard
Three Tun Close
Tower Street
Union Street
Victory Road
Warblington Street
West Street
White Hart Road
Wickham Street
Woodville Drive
Wyndham Mews
Southsea (Wednesday collection)
Addison Road
Albert Grove
Albert Road
Beatrice Road
Boulton Road
Campbell Road
Chelsea Road
Esslemont Road
Fawcett Road
Goodwood Road
Grenville Road
Havelock Road
Holland Road
Inglis Road
Lawrence Road
Leopold Street
Livingstone Road
Londesborough Road
Lorne Road
Norland Road
Outram Road
Oxford Road
Sutherland Road
Victoria Grove
Wilson Grove
Wish Place
Milton (Thursday collection)
Aston Road
Blenheim Court
Canterbury Road
Clegg Road
Devonshire Avenue
Eastfield Road (No's: 1-119;2-124)
Haslemere Road (No's 93-191;108-224)
Hatfield Road
Hellyer Road
Highland Road (No's 97-297;56-176)
Highland Terrace
Hunter Road
Landguard Road (No's 107-185;106-188)
Mafeking Road
Maxwell Road
Methuen Road (No's: 89-169;104-140)
Oliver Road
Pedam Close
Pretoria Road
Reginald Road (No's 111-133;106-184)
Rochester Road
St Albans Road
St Anns Road
Tower Road
Tredegar Road
Westfield Road (No's 107b-235;108-238)
White Cloud Park
Winter Road (No's 1-97;2-94)
Baffins (Friday collection)
Ascot Road
Beasant Close
Cedar Grove
Chasewater Avenue
Chilcote Road
Ebery Grove
Hayling Avenue
Jenkins Grove
Kimbolton Road
Kirpal Road
Lakeside Avenue
Lichfield Road
Marina Grove
Maydman Square
Myrtle Grove
Neville Road
St Pirans Avenue
Stride Avenue
Sunningdale Road
Tamworth Road
Wallisdean Avenue
Wells Close
Whitecliffe Avenue