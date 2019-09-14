Food waste trial to begin in Portsmouth next week - everything you need to know

Have your say

The council is launching a new food waste trial in a bid to cut down on rubbish across the city.

Around 9,000 homes will take part in the scheme which will see households use separate bins for food waste.

The trial will last for six months and is set to begin this coming week.

Here is everything you need to know:

What is the food waste trial?

Portsmouth City Council are looking to cut down on the amount of rubbish produced in the city.

Residents who are part of the trial will be issued separate ‘caddies’ for leftovers, out-of-date food and other food products instead of just throwing them in the bin.

What is included in food waste?

Items that can be put in the caddy include all uneaten food and plate scrapings, teabags and coffee grounds, vegetable peelings, egg shells and cut flowers.

It can't be used for liquids or packaging of any kind.

Will the trial affect my bin collection day?

If you are part of the food waste trial then you do not need to worry about an extra date to put your waste out.

The waste will be collected on the same day as general rubbish but by a different collection crew.

So your bin collection day will remain the same.

READ MORE: Food waste trial to begin in Portsmouth in a bid to cut down on rubbish

When does the trial begin?

It starts on this coming Monday – the week beginning September 16 – and it will last for six-months.

If it is a success it will be rolled out across the rest of the city.

How do I know if I am part of the trial?

The households which have been selected for the scheme will have received a letter from the city council towards the end of August.

So if you haven’t had one of those through your door then it is not likely that you will be taking part in the food waste trial – meaning no changes to your bin collections.

Where in Portsmouth is the trial taking place?

Roads in areas of Drayton, Cosham, Somers Town, Old Portsmouth, Portsea, Southsea, Eastney and Baffins have all been selected to take part in the scheme over the coming months.

Here is the full list of roads taking part in the trial:

Drayton (Monday collection)

Aldsworth Close

Aldsworth Gardens

Braemar Avenue

Central Road

Chilgrove Road

Court Close

Court Lane

Court Mead

Dysart Avenue

East Court

Edison Spur

Faraday Road

Franklin Close

Gofton Avenue

Grove Road

Hirst Road

Homefield Road

Invergordon Avenue

Karen Avenue

Kinross Crescent

Kirton Road

Laburnum Avenue

Langdale Avenue

Lordington Close

Lower Drayton Lane

READ MORE: Family home in the city will be converted into a four-bed HMO

Manor Crescent

Mansvid Avenue

Merz Close

Northern Road

Old Manor Way

Orsted Drive

Pangbourne Avenue

Racton Avenue

Scholars Walk

South Road

Southbourne Avenue

Station Road

Tesla Drive

Tregaron Avenue

Wainwright Close

Waverley Road

Portsea and Old Portsmouth (Tuesday collection)

A'becket Court

Armory Lane

Bath Square

Bathing Lane

Battery Row

Beck Street

Beehive Walk

Bellevue Terrace

Bishop Street

Blackfriars Road

Blossom Square

Blount Road

Britain Street

Broad Street

Camber Place

Captains Row

Chadderton Gardens

Chatham Drive

Clock Street

College Street

Cumberland Street

Curzon Howe Road

Dean Street

East Street

Farthing Lane

French Street

Froddington Road

Grand Parade

Grays Court

Greetham Street

Guildhall Walk

Halfpenny Lane

Hampshire Terrace

Havant Street

High Street East

High Street West

Highbury Street

Hyde Park Road

Jubilee Terrace

Kent Street

King Charles Street

King Henry I Street

King William Street

Kings Terrace

Landport Street

Landport Terrace

Lansdowne Street

Lombard Street

Nobbs Lane

Omega Street

Ordnance Row

Oyster Street

Peacock Lane

Pembroke Close

Pembrooke Road

Penny Street

Plymouth Street

Poynings Place

Queen Street

Raglan Street

Rosemary Lane

Sea Mill Gardens

Slingsby Close

Somers Road South

Normandy Terrace

Southsea Terrace

St Georges Road

St Georges Square

St Georges Way

St James's Street

St Nicholas Street

St Thomas's Court

St Thomas's Street

Sun Street, The Hard

Three Tun Close

Tower Street

Union Street

Victory Road

Warblington Street

West Street

White Hart Road

Wickham Street

Woodville Drive

Wyndham Mews

Southsea (Wednesday collection)

Addison Road

Albert Grove

Albert Road

Beatrice Road

Boulton Road

Campbell Road

Chelsea Road

Esslemont Road

Fawcett Road

Goodwood Road

Grenville Road

Havelock Road

Holland Road

Inglis Road

Lawrence Road

Leopold Street

Livingstone Road

Londesborough Road

Lorne Road

Norland Road

Outram Road

Oxford Road

Sutherland Road

Victoria Grove

Wilson Grove

Wish Place

Milton (Thursday collection)

Aston Road

Blenheim Court

Canterbury Road

Clegg Road

Devonshire Avenue

Eastfield Road (No's: 1-119;2-124)

Haslemere Road (No's 93-191;108-224)

Hatfield Road

Hellyer Road

Highland Road (No's 97-297;56-176)

Highland Terrace

Hunter Road

Landguard Road (No's 107-185;106-188)

Mafeking Road

Maxwell Road

Methuen Road (No's: 89-169;104-140)

Oliver Road

Pedam Close

Pretoria Road

Reginald Road (No's 111-133;106-184)

Rochester Road

St Albans Road

St Anns Road

Tower Road

Tredegar Road

Westfield Road (No's 107b-235;108-238)

White Cloud Park

Winter Road (No's 1-97;2-94)

Baffins (Friday collection)

Ascot Road

Beasant Close

Cedar Grove

Chasewater Avenue

Chilcote Road

Ebery Grove

Hayling Avenue

Jenkins Grove

Kimbolton Road

Kirpal Road

Lakeside Avenue

Lichfield Road

Marina Grove

Maydman Square

Myrtle Grove

Neville Road

St Pirans Avenue

Stride Avenue

Sunningdale Road

Tamworth Road

Wallisdean Avenue

Wells Close

Whitecliffe Avenue