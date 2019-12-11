Former care home in Portsmouth could become HMO - but residents are concerned about parking

A FORMER dementia care home in the city could be redeveloped into a 12-bed shared house, but neighbours are concerned about the effect on parking.

Next week councillors will consider plans to transform the disused Spinnaker Lodge in London Road, Hilsea, into a house in multiple occupation (HMO).

If approved the plans would see the building's capacity increased from 11 to 12 bedrooms - all with ensuite bathrooms - as well as a kitchen and dining area and laundry room.

However, five objections have been raised by residents and a ward councillor over fears it will cause a lack of on-street parking.

READ MORE: Portsmouth roads where more than half of homes are HMOs

In an objection Amberley Road resident, Simon Evans, said: 'The parking mentioned in the statement is public parking. It is not safe to assume the spaces will be available to residents, given that it is often fully occupied even now while the property is empty.

'It is not helpful to assume occupants of the HMO will be keen users of public transport.'

Resident Elaine Knowles-Ley added: 'What parking facilities will be provided for 12 bedroom accommodation? There is a problem finding a parking space on roads now both for residents and people visiting local shops.'

There is one car parking space on site.

In a report put together for the applicant it was suggested the redevelopment would change the parking situation. It said: 'The site would continue to be served by the existing access and parking arrangements.

READ MORE: Extra bedroom for Cosham HMO approved despite concerns about size of bathroom

'As the care home use would previously have generated a marked kerbside parking demand greater than is ‘expected’ by the city council’s parking supplementary planning document for the proposed use, no additional on-site parking is proposed.

'Secure bicycle accommodation (for four bicycles) would be afforded by the provision of a timber cycle store beside the south elevation.'

Spinnaker Lodge closed this year. In May 2018 a CQC inspection rated it as ‘requires improvement’.

Portsmouth City Council's planning committee will make a decision on the plans at a meeting on Wednesday, December 18.