Former dementia care home in Portsmouth to become shared house

A FORMER dementia care home in Portsmouth will be redeveloped into a 12-bed shared house.

This week councillors approved plans to transform the disused Spinnaker Lodge in London Road, Hilsea, into a house in multiple occupation (HMO).

As a result the building’s capacity will be increased from 11 to 12 bedrooms – all with ensuite bathrooms – as well as a kitchen and dining area and laundry room.

The application attracted objections from nearby residents who had concerns it would affect on-street parking.

Speaking at the planning committee meeting on December 18, Councillor Terry Norton voiced those fears. He said: 'So there are 12 bedrooms with potentially 24 cars and only one parking space.

'How would they decide who got that space?'

However, Cllr Donna Jones said: 'We are always worried about parking but I'm sure as a care home it gathered more cars with the patients, relatives, doctors and nurses coming and going.'

Speaking on behalf of the applicant at the meeting, Robert Tutton, said: ‘It is right on the route of a regular bus service. It’s a very sustainable location.

‘Transport planning is satisfied that an HMO would not have a material impact on parking.’

Councillors agreed they would likely lose if they refused the application and it went to appeal.

Cllr Steve Pitt said: 'We would absolutely lose this on appeal.'

Four voted in favour of the application and three against.