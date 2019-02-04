Former Southsea care home could be turned into flats and houses 

A FORMER Grade II-listed care home in Southsea that was placed into special measures could be redeveloped into flats and houses.

The old site of the Summerlands Rest Home in Villiers Road has been earmarked for development comprising four flats in the main, listed building and two separate houses by converting and extending its link building and coach house.

Its current garage would be demolished and several perimeter trees would be felled.

In the application Niall Tutton, on behalf of developers Langstone Estates, explained that the new homes would be in-keeping with the heritage of the site.

He said: 'It is submitted that the requirements of the development plan are satisfied by this proposal since it would be in keeping with the mixed character of its surroundings; is of a high standard of design; incorporates materials and design elements sympathetic to local character; provides safe access for pedestrians, cyclists and vehicular traffic; provides satisfactory cycle and car parking; respects privacy, outlook and sunlight; the prospect of criminal activity and anti-social behaviour has been taken into account; and respects the existing heritage assets.

'Development of this site in the manner proposed would achieve efficient use of this sustainable urban site without detriment to the special character and appearance of the locality, the heritage asset and the amenities of neighbours and broaden the choice of housing accommodation available in this southern part of Portsmouth.'

However, one neighbour had concerns. The resident wrote in a submission to the committee: 'I strongly oppose any alterations especially external to Summerlands, particularly to the south facing facade and entrance which is exactly across the road from my house and entrance to my off-road parking.

'This objection also includes the felling of any trees along the boundary wall. I understand most of these trees, which have stood for over 50 years, are subject to individual preservation orders.

'Villiers Road (especially the west end) is a very narrow tree-lined road used mainly by pedestrians walking to and from the Palmerston Road precinct. The complete area west of The Vale has stood in its present form for over 75 years. Any changes involving properties and trees would be unforgivable.'

Proposals for the site also include 12 on-site parking spaces and 12 cycle spaces.

Summerlands was placed into special measures by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in 2017 after a report deemed it 'inadequate.'

The plans could be brought to a future council planning committee meeting for approval.