FULL ELECTION RESULTS: Havant

HERE are the full results for all the wards in Havant from this year’s local election.

Barncroft

Pamela Crellin (Con) 498

Phil Pearson (Lab) 268

Alun Williams (Lib Dem) 74

Con hold

Majority 230

Turnout 18.35 per cent

Battins

Johanna Lowe (Lib Dem) 384

Dave Collins (Con) 313

Phil Munday (Lab) 298

Lib Dem hold

Majority 71

Turnout 20.44 per cent

Bedhampton

Gary Robinson (Con) 1,428

Philippa Gray (Lib Dem) 646

Sheree Earnshaw (Lab) 296

Con hold

Majority 782

Turnout 31.56 per cent

Bondfields

Alex Rennie (Con) 525

Munazza Faiz (Lab) 335

Michael Bolt (Lib Dem) 133

Con hold

Majority 190

Turnout 19.84 per cent

Cowplain

Tony Briggs (Con) 1,438

Jay Kelly (Lab) 288

Lisa Jackson (Lib Dem) 210

Bruce Holman (Green) 172

Con hold

Majority 1,150

Turnout 28.62

Emsworth

Richard Kennett (Con) 2,195

Steve Bilbe (Lab) 689

Chris Maple (Lib Dem) 294

Con hold

Majority 1,506

Turnout 39.11 per cent

Hart Plain

Prad Bains (Con) 1,322

Howard Sherlock (Lab) 324

Hilary Bolt (Lib Dem) 194

John Colman (Green) 152

Con hold

Majority 998

Turnout 26.21 per cent

Hayling East

Rosie Raines (Con) 1,571

Peter Oliver (Lab) 483

John Perry (Ukip) 279

Suzette Gray (Lib Dem) 165

Natasha Parker (Green) 131

Con gain (from Ukip)

Majority 1,088

Turnout 34.67 per cent

Hayling West

Issy Scott (Con) 1,815

Michael Wilson (Con) 1,792

Jack Mealy (Lab) 390

Paul Gray (Lib Dem) 345

Wilf Forrow (Lib Dem) 336

Ian Heaphy (Lab) 306

Tricia Farnham (Ukip) 207

Hayling West contested seat: Con hold

Vacant seat: Con gain

Majority 23

Turnout 39.54 per cent

Purbrook

Adam Christie (Con) 1,312

Simon Hagan (Lab) 410

Antonia Harrison (Lib Dem) 283

Rosie Blackburn (Green) 116

Con hold

Majority: 902

Turnout: 28.22 per cent

Stakes

Sarah Milne (Con) 990

Lorraine Brown (Lab) 489

Ann Bazley (Lib Dem) 212

Con gain (from Ukip)

Majority 501

Turnout 22.06 per cent

St Faith’s

Jackie Branson (Con) 1,498

Simon Cattermole (Lab) 486

Jane Briggs (Lib Dem) 362

Richard Lanchester (Green) 277

Con hold

Majority 1,012

Turnout 33.72 per cent

Warren Park

Beryl Francis (Lab) 319

Curtis Stanfield (Con) 313

Ann Brown (Lib Dem) 119

Graham Stouse (Ukip) 119

Lab hold

Majority 6

Turnout 17.11 per cent

Waterloo

Michael Sceal (Con) 1,650

John Partly (Lib Dem) 723

Con hold

Majority 1,667

Turnout 29.16 per cent