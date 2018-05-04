FULL ELECTION RESULTS: Havant

HERE are the full results for all the wards in Havant from this year’s local election.
Barncroft
Pamela Crellin (Con) 498
Phil Pearson (Lab) 268
Alun Williams (Lib Dem) 74
Con hold
Majority 230
Turnout 18.35 per cent
Battins
Johanna Lowe (Lib Dem) 384
Dave Collins (Con) 313
Phil Munday (Lab) 298
Lib Dem hold
Majority 71
Turnout 20.44 per cent
Bedhampton
Gary Robinson (Con) 1,428
Philippa Gray (Lib Dem) 646
Sheree Earnshaw (Lab) 296
Con hold
Majority 782
Turnout 31.56 per cent
Bondfields
Alex Rennie (Con) 525
Munazza Faiz (Lab) 335
Michael Bolt (Lib Dem) 133
Con hold
Majority 190
Turnout 19.84 per cent
Cowplain
Tony Briggs (Con) 1,438
Jay Kelly (Lab) 288
Lisa Jackson (Lib Dem) 210
Bruce Holman (Green) 172
Con hold
Majority 1,150
Turnout 28.62
Emsworth
Richard Kennett (Con) 2,195
Steve Bilbe (Lab) 689
Chris Maple (Lib Dem) 294
Con hold
Majority 1,506
Turnout 39.11 per cent
Hart Plain
Prad Bains (Con) 1,322
Howard Sherlock (Lab) 324
Hilary Bolt (Lib Dem) 194
John Colman (Green) 152
Con hold
Majority 998
Turnout 26.21 per cent
Hayling East
Rosie Raines (Con) 1,571
Peter Oliver (Lab) 483
John Perry (Ukip) 279
Suzette Gray (Lib Dem) 165
Natasha Parker (Green) 131
Con gain (from Ukip)
Majority 1,088
Turnout 34.67 per cent
Hayling West
Issy Scott (Con) 1,815
Michael Wilson (Con) 1,792
Jack Mealy (Lab) 390
Paul Gray (Lib Dem) 345
Wilf Forrow (Lib Dem) 336
Ian Heaphy (Lab) 306
Tricia Farnham (Ukip) 207
Hayling West contested seat: Con hold
Vacant seat: Con gain
Majority 23
Turnout 39.54 per cent
Purbrook
Adam Christie (Con) 1,312
Simon Hagan (Lab) 410
Antonia Harrison (Lib Dem) 283
Rosie Blackburn (Green) 116
Con hold
Majority: 902
Turnout: 28.22 per cent
Stakes
Sarah Milne (Con) 990
Lorraine Brown (Lab) 489
Ann Bazley (Lib Dem) 212
Con gain (from Ukip)
Majority 501
Turnout 22.06 per cent
St Faith’s
Jackie Branson (Con) 1,498
Simon Cattermole (Lab) 486
Jane Briggs (Lib Dem) 362
Richard Lanchester (Green) 277
Con hold
Majority 1,012
Turnout 33.72 per cent
Warren Park
Beryl Francis (Lab) 319
Curtis Stanfield (Con) 313
Ann Brown (Lib Dem) 119
Graham Stouse (Ukip) 119
Lab hold
Majority 6
Turnout 17.11 per cent
Waterloo
Michael Sceal (Con) 1,650
John Partly (Lib Dem) 723
Con hold
Majority 1,667
Turnout 29.16 per cent