Full European election vote breakdown for Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport and Havant

The Brexit Party have secured four MEPs in the south east following this week’s European elections.

The pro-Brexit party, led by Nigel Farage, have won 29 seats across the country so far, taking nearly 32 per cent of the vote.

In Portsmouth, the Brexit Party got more than 18,315 votes – almost twice as many as the next party, the Liberal Democrats, with 10,601.

The south east will have 10 MEPs, including four from the Brexit Party, three from the Liberal Democrats, and one from Conservatives, Green and Labour.

Here is the full breakdown of results for the constituencies in our area, including Portsmouth:

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Portsmouth

The Brexit Party – 39.4 per cent (18,315 votes)

Liberal Democrats – 22.8 per cent (10,601)

Green Party – 12.6 per cent (5,869)

Labour – 10.6 per cent (4,949)

Conservative – 7.2 per cent (3,368)

UKIP – 3.2 per cent (1,503)

Change UK – 3.1 per cent (1,467)

UK European Union Party – 0.3 per cent (166)

Socialist Party of Great Britain – 0.1 per cent (83)

Jason McMahon – 0.1 per cent (35)

David Round – 0.1 per cent (33)

Michael Turberville – 0.1 per cent (27)

Fareham

The Brexit Party – 43.2 per cent (15,900)

Liberal Democrats – 23 per cent (8,454)

Conservative – 11.5 per cent (4,238)

Green Party – 11.2 per cent (4,114)

Labour – 3.9 per cent (1,442)

Change UK – 3.7 per cent (1,366)

UKIP – 2.4 per cent (900)

UK European Union Party – 0.2 per cent (106)

Jason McMahon – 0.2 per cent (80)

David Round – 0.1 per cent (55)

Socialist Party of Great Britain – 0.1 per cent (43)

Michael Turberville – 0.1 per cent (30)

Gosport

The Brexit Party – 50.4 per cent (10.666)

Liberal Democrats – 15.3 per cent (3,240)

Conservative – 10.6 per cent (2,247)

Green Party – 10.2 per cent (2,171)

Labour – 5.8 per cent (1,236)

UKIP – 3.5 per cent (742)

Change UK – 3.1 per cent (667)

UK European Union Party – 0.2 per cent (59)

Jason McMahon – 0.1 per cent (38)

Socialist Party of Great Britain – 0.1 per cent (36)

David Round – 0.2 per cent (35)

Michael Turberville – 0.1 per cent (11)

Havant

The Brexit Party – 47.1 per cent (15,166)

Liberal Democrats – 18.7 per cent (6,041)

Conservative – 11.6 per cent (3,730)

Green Party – 10.2 per cent (3,280)

Labour – 4.7 per cent (1,521)

UKIP – 3.6 per cent (1,188)

Change UK – 2.9 per cent (959)

UK European Union Party – 0.3 per cent (113)

Jason McMahon – 0.1 per cent (44)

Socialist Party of Great Britain – 0.1 per cent (41)

David Round – 0.1 per cent (33)

Michael Turberville – 0.1 per cent (23)

Winchester

Liberal Democrats – 40.3 per cent (16,848)

The Brexit Party – 29.1 per cent (12,157)

Green Party – 11.9 per cent (5,003)

Conservative – 10.2 per cent (4,275)

Change UK – 3.8 per cent (1,622)

Labour – 2.4 per cent (1,041)

UKIP – 1.3 per cent (567)

UK European Union Party – 0.2 per cent (65)

Jason McMahon – 0.1 per cent (58)

Socialist Party of Great Britain – 0.1 per cent (38)

David Round – 0.1 per cent (30)

Michael Turberville – 0.0 per cent (17)

East Hampshire

The Brexit Party – 36.1 per cent (14,330)

Liberal Democrats – 28.7 per cent (11,397)

Green Party – 13.1 per cent (5,226)

Conservative – 12.3 per cent (4,881)

Change UK – 3.9 per cent (1,583)

Labour – 3.0 per cent (1,204)

UKIP – 1.8 per cent (741)

UK European Union Party – 0.2 per cent (103)

Jason McMahon – 0.2 per cent (65)

David Round – 0.1 per cent (58)

Socialist Party of Great Britain – 0.1 per cent (36)

Michael Turberville – 0.0 per cent (31)

Isle of Wight

The Brexit Party – 46.6 per cent (19,392)

Green Party – 16.4 per cent (6,855)

Liberal Democrats – 15.7 per cent (6,557)

Conservative – 8.6 per cent (3,577)

Labour – 5.9 per cent (2,481)

UKIP – 3.1 per cent (1,292)

Change UK – 2.6 per cent (1,107)

UK European Union Party – 0.3 per cent (127)

Jason McMahon – 0.1 per cent (52)

David Round – 0.1 per cent (50)

Socialist Party of Great Britain – 0.1 per cent (39)

Michael Turberville – 0.1 per cent (22)

Chichester

The Brexit Party – 37.4 per cent (13,897)

Liberal Democrats – 27.3 per cent (10,144)

Green Party – 13.9 per cent (5,187)

Conservative – 11.6 per cent (4,320)

Change UK – 3.8 per cent (1,427)

Labour – 3 per cent (1,147)

UKIP – 2.1 per cent (782)

UK European Union Party – 0.2 per cent (89)

Jason McMahon – 0.1 per cent (56)

David Round – 0.1 per cent (41)

Socialist Party of Great Britain – 0.1 per cent (38)

Michael Turberville – 0.1 per cent (21)